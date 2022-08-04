About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Customer Centricity with Professor Jagdish Sheth Specialization
Beginner Level

At least three to five years of work experience and a graduate degree in public policy or business is recommended.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • 2. Understand how to effectively link corporate social responsibility and social causes
  • 4. Understand how to identify customers with desired behavior but negative predispositions
  • 3. Understand how to identify customers who have predispositions but no desired behavior
  • 1. Understand how to participate in social change
  • 5. Understand why rules and regulations become necessary when customers have negative predispositions and lack desired behavior
University System of Georgia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

User Centric Marketing for Planned Social Change (Part One)

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 42 min), 4 readings
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

User Centric Marketing for Planned Social Change (Part Two)

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the Customer Centricity with Professor Jagdish Sheth Specialization

Customer Centricity with Professor Jagdish Sheth

