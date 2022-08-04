Many social issues are within the realm of public policy and civil organizations (NGOS), but corporations can also enable and champion social change. The business of business is more than business. As more and more companies engage in corporate social responsibility (CSR), they need to understand the ultimate users’ perceptions and motivations. This course, taught by Professor Jagdish Sheth, 2020 Padma Bhushan Award winner for Literature and Education, includes examples such as environmental sustainability, mindful consumption, and the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Planned social change requires understanding customers’ predispositions and their actual behavior.
This course is part of the Customer Centricity with Professor Jagdish Sheth Specialization
Skills you will gain
- 2. Understand how to effectively link corporate social responsibility and social causes
- 4. Understand how to identify customers with desired behavior but negative predispositions
- 3. Understand how to identify customers who have predispositions but no desired behavior
- 1. Understand how to participate in social change
- 5. Understand why rules and regulations become necessary when customers have negative predispositions and lack desired behavior
