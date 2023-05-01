University System of Georgia
Social Media & Marketing - Jagdish Sheth
University System of Georgia

Social Media & Marketing - Jagdish Sheth

There are 4 modules in this course

Technology is omnipresent, be it at enterprises or in households. This course focuses on the forces that are shaping future markets, especially with advances in production, distribution, commerce and consumption technologies. Since industrial revolution technology has had a major impact on Marketing and how each technology is affecting it is further discussed in depth. New Marketing Paradigm is explained and an impact framework highlighting the six areas of Marketing practice affected by Technology.

Technology is omnipresent, be it at enterprises or in households. This course continues to focus on the forces that are shaping future markets, especially with advances in production, distribution, commerce and consumption technologies. Since industrial revolution technology has had a major impact on Marketing and how each technology is affecting it is further discussed in depth. New Marketing Paradigm is explained and an impact framework highlighting the six areas of Marketing practice affected by Technology.

Social Media has evolved into a truly disruptive and transformative force which has fundamentally changed the way we live. This lecture considers the impact of Social Media on Marketing and how marketers should respond to the changing landscape. We see how the power of Social Media surpasses that of the traditional “Word of Mouth Marketing.” We also see how the locus of control is passing from the marketers to the market itself.

Social Media has evolved into a truly disruptive and transformative force which has fundamentally changed the way we live. This lecture continues to consider the impact of Social Media on Marketing and how marketers should respond to the changing landscape. We see how the power of Social Media surpasses that of the traditional “Word of Mouth Marketing.” We also see how the locus of control is passing from the marketers to the market itself.

