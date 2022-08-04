This course explains how digital technology is transforming marketing. It focuses on how technology will enable salespeople from selling products to becoming trusted advisors for customers, especially in financial and health services. Technology will also impact all 4 P’s of Marketing from product, promotion, price, and distribution, especially with the rise of e-commerce. For example, pricing will become more dynamic in a real-time basis based on demand and supply, and we will switch to digital advertising from print and television advertising.
This course is part of the Creating a Differential Competitive Advantage -Jagdish Sheth Specialization
Offered By
Creating a Differential Competitive Advantage -Jagdish Sheth SpecializationUniversity System of Georgia
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Undergraduate degree and some work experience is recommended.
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Understand how selling without the salesforce is inevitable
- Understand the impact on pricing as customers order online
- Understand how marketing will become more automated and integrated through supply chain linkage
- Understand dynamic pricing both in e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail
- Understand how the digital transformation of marketing is taking place
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Undergraduate degree and some work experience is recommended.
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Introduction to How Technology Will Shape Marketing
2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 37 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Selling Beyond the Sales Force
2 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 74 min)
3 hours to complete
The Future of Sales Promotion
3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
About the Creating a Differential Competitive Advantage -Jagdish Sheth Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
What is the refund policy?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.