About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Creating a Differential Competitive Advantage -Jagdish Sheth Specialization
Beginner Level

Undergraduate degree and some work experience is recommended.  

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Understand how selling without the salesforce is inevitable
  • Understand the impact on pricing as customers order online
  • Understand how marketing will become more automated and integrated through supply chain linkage
  • Understand dynamic pricing both in e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail
  • Understand how the digital transformation of marketing is taking place
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Creating a Differential Competitive Advantage -Jagdish Sheth Specialization
Beginner Level

Undergraduate degree and some work experience is recommended.  

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University System of Georgia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Introduction to How Technology Will Shape Marketing

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 37 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Selling Beyond the Sales Force

2 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 74 min)
Week3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

The Future of Sales Promotion

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the Creating a Differential Competitive Advantage -Jagdish Sheth Specialization

Creating a Differential Competitive Advantage -Jagdish Sheth

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder