Dr. Loe is currently the Co-Director of the Center for Professional Selling and Professor of marketing and sales at Kennesaw State University. Prior to entering academia, Dr. Loe spent eleven years in industry in sales and marketing. He received his PhD from the University of Memphis in 1996. Dr. Loe taught at Baylor University for 7 years serving as the Assistant Director of the Center for Professional Selling where he founded the National Collegiate Sales Competition (NCSC) and continues to serve as the Executive Director. Since its inception in 1999 the NCSC has contributed more than $6.5 million to the university sales community. Dr. Loe has published more than 50 articles in the areas of sales, sales management and ethics, and received several excellence in teaching and research awards.