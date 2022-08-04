Foundational Skills and Knowledge Required of High Performing Salespeople. This course takes the mystery out of sales and the sales process. Learners will gain a clear understanding of the sales process and the fundamental skills required to build lasting, long-term, trusting relationships with customers. Participants in Course One will be provided “The Road Map” to the sales process and learn how the highest performing salespeople think about sales and sales activity. Important to successfully developing strong relationships is understanding how to build trust and how salespeople move customers through their purchasing decisions.
Skills you will gain
- Build enhanced communications skills required in sales interactions
- Know how to build and gaine genuine trust of customers that leads to lasting business relationships
- Understand the fundamentals of the sales process
- Understand how high performing sales people approach sales
- Understand how customers think and progress through their decision process to make purchasing decisions
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Let's Get Started
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 17 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete
How We Think About Sales
1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 17 min)
1 hour to complete
Nurturing Professional Relationships with Trust
1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 20 min)
1 hour to complete
Communicating with Confidence
1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min)
