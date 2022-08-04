About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Recent or soon to be graduates or at least 1 year of business experience

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Build enhanced communications skills required in sales interactions
  • Know how to build and gaine genuine trust of customers that leads to lasting business relationships
  • Understand the fundamentals of the sales process
  • Understand how high performing sales people approach sales
  • Understand how customers think and progress through their decision process to make purchasing decisions
Beginner Level

Recent or soon to be graduates or at least 1 year of business experience

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

University System of Georgia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Let's Get Started

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 17 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

How We Think About Sales

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 17 min)
Week3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Nurturing Professional Relationships with Trust

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 20 min)
Week4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Communicating with Confidence

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min)

