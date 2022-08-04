Scott Inks is an Associate Professor of Marketing and the Director of Internal Operations for the Kennesaw State University Center for Professional Selling. He is responsible for coordinating the sales curriculum, managing the video labs and related video production technology, advising student groups, developing and managing the sales center content and member management systems, and growing the number of sales majors and minors. Before joining Kennesaw State University in August of 2017, Scott was the Director of the H.H. Gregg Center for Professional Selling at Ball State University. Outside the classroom, Scott holds sales training seminars for salespeople from a variety of companies, and he provides sales and marketing consulting to companies on an individual basis. Scott conducts research in the areas of trust, sales metrics and compensation, ethics, sales education, and sales technology. His research is published in academic journals such as Industrial Marketing Management, the Journal of Selling, the Journal of Euromarketing, Marketing Management Journal, the Journal of Advancement of Marketing Education, and the Journal of Marketing Education. He currently teaches courses in Professional Selling, Sales Analytics, and Graduate sales courses. A Purdue University graduate, Scott began his professional career as an agrichemical salesperson. He later decided to pursue an MBA at Ball State University, and then a Ph.D. in marketing with a focus on sales and sales technology at the University of Memphis. Most importantly, Scott is a family man with his beautiful wife Kim and their children Ethan and Natalie.