Foundational Skills and Knowledge Required of High Performing Salespeople. This course takes the mystery out of prospecting and establishing needs. Learners will gain a clear understanding of the prospecting process and the fundamental skills required to build lasting, long-term, trusting relationships with customers. Participants in Course Two will gain skills in understanding their product's value, identifying good prospects, maximizing the sales funnel, improving conversion ratios, creating a strategic prospecting plan, understanding the WIFM, creating an effective elevator speech, overcoming call reluctance, and so much more.
Professional Selling: Step 2 - Prepare Like a High-PerformerUniversity System of Georgia
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Recent or soon to be graduates or at least 1 year of business experience
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Utilize methods for talking with and engaging leads
- Strategize to gain qualified leads and referrals
- Establish needs and problems that needs solutions for a prospect
- Differentiate the traits that make up a good prospect from those of a bad prospect
- Track conversion ratios
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Recent or soon to be graduates or at least 1 year of business experience
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Why is Prospecting Important?
2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 29 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Prospecting Best Practices
2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 36 min)
3 hours to complete
Finding High-Quality Leads
3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
3 hours to complete
Establishing the Needs
3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.