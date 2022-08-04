About this Course

Beginner Level

Recent or soon to be graduates or at least 1 year of business experience

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Utilize methods for talking with and engaging leads
  • Strategize to gain qualified leads and referrals
  • Establish needs and problems that needs solutions for a prospect
  • Differentiate the traits that make up a good prospect from those of a bad prospect
  • Track conversion ratios
Instructors

Offered by

University System of Georgia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Why is Prospecting Important?

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 29 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Prospecting Best Practices

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 36 min)
Week3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Finding High-Quality Leads

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Establishing the Needs

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes

