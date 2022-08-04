- Prospecting
- Knowing the Buyer's Journey
- Establishing Needs
- Sales Call Preparation
- Handling Objections
- Build enhanced communications skills required in sales interactions
- Know how to build and gaine genuine trust of customers that leads to lasting business relationships
- Understand the fundamentals of the sales process
- Understand how high performing sales people approach sales
- Understand how customers think and progress through their decision process to make purchasing decisions
- Utilize methods for talking with and engaging leads
- Strategize to gain qualified leads and referrals
Professional Selling: 3 Steps to High-Performance Specialization
Learn the "WHY" and the "HOW" of successful sales. Including much from a university degree program, these courses will teach learners essential skills and techniques, rooted in research, that will help them become successful, high-performing sales people.
What you will learn
How to THINK like a high-performer. How to PREPARE like a high-performer. How to BE a high-performer.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will complete challenging projects related to the sales instruction they receive. These projects include:
Creating an Initial Sales Presentation
Qualifying and Prioritizing Leads
Identifying Needs
Creating a Sales Call Plan
Creating a Presentation of Solutions
