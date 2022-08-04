About this Specialization

This specialization is intended for salespeople who want to take their skills to the next level. It uses an approach that includes the latest best practices from empirically-driven research and field-tested practices. This specialization features high-quality, professional video production along with challenging assignments. Together, the content is designed to be valuable to you as a sales rookie, a veteran professional, or sales leader. This specialization will help you: Identify gaps in your current approach, or if needed Completely retool your approach. This specialization will also be valuable to those just entering the sales field, including: Business Owners Entrepreneurs, and Sales Managers who have little or no training in the professional selling process.
How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Professional Selling: Step 1 - Think Like a High-Performer

Course2

Course 2

Professional Selling: Step 2 - Prepare Like a High-Performer

Course3

Course 3

Professional Selling: Step 3 - Become a High-Performer

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University System of Georgia

