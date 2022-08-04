Foundational Skills and Knowledge Required of High Performing Salespeople. This course takes the mystery out of sales call preparation, execution, and follow up. Learners will gain a clear understanding of the sales process and the fundamental skills required to build lasting, long-term, trusting relationships with customers. Participants in Course Three will gain skills in planning a sales call from beginning to end while also seeking out opportunities to connect with the prospect. Important to successfully engaging with the prospect is being able to present and quantify the product as a solution to the prospect's problems. Successful salespeople need to be able to manage objections, build trust, and gain commitment as well as follow up with their prospect and turn them into a buyer.
Professional Selling: Step 3 - Become a High-PerformerUniversity System of Georgia
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Recent or soon to be graduates or at least 1 year of business experience
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- List methods for gaining committment from a prospect
- Prepare a detailed sales call plan
- Prepare for and address prospect concerns
- Present and quantify solutions to a prospect
- Explain the process and benefits of following up with a proscpect after a sales call
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Sales Call Preparation
Presenting the Solutions
Handling Objections
Gaining the Commitment
