Beginner Level

Recent or soon to be graduates or at least 1 year of business experience

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • List methods for gaining committment from a prospect
  • Prepare a detailed sales call plan
  • Prepare for and address prospect concerns
  • Present and quantify solutions to a prospect
  • Explain the process and benefits of following up with a proscpect after a sales call
Beginner Level

Recent or soon to be graduates or at least 1 year of business experience

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

University System of Georgia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Sales Call Preparation

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 20 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Presenting the Solutions

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Handling Objections

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 26 min)
Week4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Gaining the Commitment

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 21 min)

