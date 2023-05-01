University System of Georgia
What Are the 4 A’s of Marketing - Jagdish Sheth
What Are the 4 A's of Marketing - Jagdish Sheth

Jagdish Sheth

Instructor: Jagdish Sheth

There are 3 modules in this course

4 ‘A’s of a Marketing is a framework developed by Dr. Jagdish Sheth. This course explores why we need a new perspective in Marketing. The four reasons the framework takes into account to augment the case are new market realities, marketing productivity crisis, marginalization of marketing, and the market perspective. This segment specifically focuses on the two distinct values (‘A’s) customers seek in the market as buyers (Accessibility) and their knowledge (Awareness) of products & services, while defining and mapping extended definitions of the 2 ‘A’s. The advantages of 4 As framework and its application as a planning tool for new product launches as well as diagnostic tool for existing products is discussed in detail.

11 videos4 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts

4 ‘A’s of a Marketing is a framework developed by Dr. Jagdish Sheth. This module continues to explore why we need a new perspective in Marketing. The four reasons the framework takes into account to augment the case are new market realities, marketing productivity crisis, marginalization of marketing, and the market perspective. This segment specifically focuses on the two distinct values (‘A’s) customers seek in the market as buyers (Accessibility) and their knowledge (Awareness) of products & services, while defining and mapping extended definitions of the 2 ‘A’s. The advantages of 4 As framework and its application as a planning tool for new product launches as well as diagnostic tool for existing products is discussed in detail.

10 videos1 quiz

4 ‘A’s of a Marketing is a framework developed by Dr. Jagdish Sheth. This is the final segment of this course. This segment specifically focuses on the other two distinct values (‘A’s) customers seek in the market as payers (Affordability) and as users (Acceptability) of products & services; while defining and mapping extended definitions of the 2 ‘A’s. Also explored are concepts, around how to develop markets to improve brand awareness, improve product knowledge, the advantages of 4 As framework and its many applications as a planning tool for new product launches as well as diagnostic tool for existing products is discussed in detail.

11 videos1 reading1 quiz1 peer review

Instructor

Jagdish Sheth
University System of Georgia
12 Courses2,167 learners

University System of Georgia

