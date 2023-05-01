What Are the 4 A’s of Marketing - Jagdish Sheth

The most common framework in marketing is the 4Ps of Marketing (Price, Product, Place, and Promotion). However, this is a company perspective about marketing and the 4A’s of marketing is a customer perspective on marketing. Customers are looking for value and the 4A’s is a value creation framework. Each A has two dimensions. For instance, acceptability is functional and psychological. Affordability encapsulates the ability and willingness to pay, and accessibility focuses on availability and convenience. Lastly, awareness looks at product and brand knowledge.
- Understand how to think like a customer and put yourself in their shoes
- Understand that product knowledge is as important as a brand knowledge
- Understand the multiplicative relationship between all 4A’s of marketing
- Understand the importance of focusing on accessibility and acceptability to unlock market value
- Understand how the 4A’s of marketing can be used as a segmentation tool
There are 3 modules in this course
4 ‘A’s of a Marketing is a framework developed by Dr. Jagdish Sheth. This course explores why we need a new perspective in Marketing. The four reasons the framework takes into account to augment the case are new market realities, marketing productivity crisis, marginalization of marketing, and the market perspective. This segment specifically focuses on the two distinct values (‘A’s) customers seek in the market as buyers (Accessibility) and their knowledge (Awareness) of products & services, while defining and mapping extended definitions of the 2 ‘A’s. The advantages of 4 As framework and its application as a planning tool for new product launches as well as diagnostic tool for existing products is discussed in detail.
