Learner Reviews & Feedback for Professional Selling: Step 1 - Think Like a High-Performer by University System of Georgia
About the Course
Foundational Skills and Knowledge Required of High Performing Salespeople. This course takes the mystery out of sales and the sales process. Learners will gain a clear understanding of the sales process and the fundamental skills required to build lasting, long-term, trusting relationships with customers. Participants in Course One will be provided “The Road Map” to the sales process and learn how the highest performing salespeople think about sales and sales activity. Important to successfully developing strong relationships is understanding how to build trust and how salespeople move customers through their purchasing decisions....