About this Course

26,992 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Cybersecurity
  • Cryptography
  • Information Security (INFOSEC)
  • Cyber-Security Regulation
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University System of Georgia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(13,821 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome and Course Overview

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Introduction to Security, Access Control, and Software Development Security

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 11 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Planning and Cryptography

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 5 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Information Security Governance and Risk Management & Legal, Regulations, Investigations, and Compliance

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 5 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CYBERSECURITY AND ITS TEN DOMAINS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder