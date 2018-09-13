This course is designed to introduce students, working professionals and the community to the exciting field of cybersecurity. Throughout the MOOC, participants will engage in community discourse and online interaction. Participants will gain knowledge and understanding of cybersecurity and its domains. They will engage with expertly produced videos, gain insight from industry experts, participate in knowledge assessments, practice assessing their environmental awareness, and gain access to materials that address governance and risk management, compliance, business continuity and disaster recovery, cryptography, software development security, access control, network security, security architecture, security operations, and physical and environmental security. Learning will be assessed using strategies aligned to knowledge and understanding.
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
In this module we cover some of the fundamentals of security that will assist you throughout the course. We will then introduce you to two domains of cyber security: access control and software development security. Focus will be on areas such as confidentiality, integrity, and availability, as well secure software development techniques.
In this module we are going to delve a little deeper into cyber security by covering business continuity and disaster recovery planning and cryptography. Learners will be exposed to what a disruptive event is and how the federal government through agencies such as FEMA handles disasters. We will also covers encryption and decryption and the various techniques used.
In this module we are going to cover some of the non-technical topics associated to cyber security: Information security governance and risk management and legal, regulations, investigations, and compliance. It is important to realize, that non-technical does not mean easy, or not important. In fact, I would like to argue that they are more important that the technical side of cyber security.
It was great experience to learn with University System of Georgia. The course and content of Cyber security and Its Ten Domains was excellent. It will really help me in day to day life.
Brilliant overview and indepth presentation of topics and subject matter. I have been truly impressed and really enjoyed every minutes spent studying this course. Thank you.
I am grateful to God almighty for this opportunity. I'd also like to thank Coursera and Prof Zafar for this great experience. I really enjoyed the course.
This course was very good with lots of informative contents and readings for Cyber Security Managers. I gained a lot of insight and deeper awareness about the cyber security aspects.
