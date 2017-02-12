IM
May 18, 2020
It was a great course where I have learnt many things about the Cyber security Domain. Few things I knew few things I though I know but everything combined it was great Learning experience. Thank You.
CB
May 3, 2018
The Cybersecurity course was very complete and interesting. I enjoyed forums and videos.\n\nThis course has motivated me to learn more about Information Security.\n\nExcellent content !\n\nRegards
By Horst W•
Feb 12, 2017
Most of the effort in the creation of this course seems to have gone into the visual and acoustic effects of the slides. The first week's material has no substance whatsoever (literally!). The second week' s presentations are just listings of lengthy definitions and "Best practices" which in fact are mostly goals, not practices.
With the poor quality of the provided videos, my hope was that the reading would be better. But the second week's reading are uncommented links to a 270 page NIST document, an Open Online Course(!!!) and OWASP material.
At this point it is clear that continuing the course is not going to help me in the way I would expect it from a course. When I compare this to the excellent Software Security course of Michael Hicks (University of Maryland) , which I also attend on Coursera, there are worlds between both.
I understand that "Cybersecurity and its Ten Domains" addresses students with less prior knowledge, but especially for such students I would expect a much better didactic approach.
One star seems harsh, but after the first two weeks, the only words I find for this are: "seriously?"
By sardor k•
May 1, 2016
the only reason to take this course is because the certification will look good on your resume. don't expect to learn anything new if you are already in IT or related field. i passed the tests without going over the material. there is a shortage of original content, although their graphics and effects department did a good job, and mostly they expect you to read outside resources.
audit the course for free to get familiar with the content but only pay if you need the certification for professional reasons.
By José A S•
Jul 10, 2017
This is probably the coursera course where I feel less effort has been put in place by the instructors.
The material consist on about 5 minutes of video per week, and links to external sites. This links may even be broken, or be to full books, without a good explanation on what to read there.
Besides, unless you have no previous knowledge of the subject, this is not for you. Very simple course. I've been able to pass 5 weeks quizzes before going through the material.
By Pietro B•
Jun 28, 2019
From all the courses I've taken on Coursera this is by far the less professional and less complete one.
One of the sign of the lack of effort by the instructor is the presence of old (2015) videos and many materials from the resource session are links to webpages and PDF that have been moved or removed.
By MAHENDRA G•
Jul 17, 2020
It was great experience to learn with University System of Georgia. The course and content of Cyber security and Its Ten Domains was excellent. It will really help me in day to day life.
By Carmen B•
May 4, 2018
The Cybersecurity course was very complete and interesting. I enjoyed forums and videos.
This course has motivated me to learn more about Information Security.
Excellent content !
Regards
By Jason•
Dec 26, 2019
Unfortunately, this was the lowest quality course I have taken on Coursera. While some of the reading material linked in the weekly sessions was of acceptable quality, the videos were poorly produced, too short, and so vague as to be nearly completely unhelpful. There should have been more videos or written material to scaffold the reading sections. In the final quiz/exam there was even a question repeated twice, which shows that there was remarkably little care in preparing material for the course. Unlike in other courses I've taken (and enjoyed), I don't feel like the course certificate I've earned actually represents an achievement, and reflects poorly on Coursera as a platform.
By Peter S•
Jul 28, 2016
This Course is a total scam. In doubt? Sign up for the free version and go watch the videos. Each video is only 1-2 minutes long, so you can watch all 7 weeks in half an hour ( speed 1.5). O, I forgot they also include a link to a 4 years old TED talk, FUn but not really relevant.
This course is a disgrace to Coursera. It ought to be removed.
By Erik B•
Feb 17, 2017
Only fit for absolute morons and perfect ignorants. No content value whatsoever. I don't understand why Coursera allowed this one to happen to be on the Coursera website.
By prabhakar•
Feb 8, 2016
Superb course with lot of resources to learn concepts. websites really helpful to update knowledge. Simple rules will avoid hefty fines by govt and safeguard brand reputations
By Archit V•
Feb 20, 2019
I loved the course based on the various things that I learned in it but I feel that this course lacked in practical examples or explanations of the course content. Also the course content was handed to me and I was supposed to read, learn and understand it all on my own. If this is what was supposed to happen then I could have googled all the stuff and read it myself. The need for a course for this stands cancelled on the way the things were taught to me. This journey started very well but it took a bad turn where I lost all hope in it. I'm sorry to say this but this is the worst course that I have ever done on CyberSecurity
By Michael K•
Jan 30, 2016
This is the poorest Coursera course I have participated in. Very few and short videoes that only scratches the surface of Cybersecurity. Instead you are directed to massive amounts of readings with no guidance on what should be read. To read it all includes sometimes +1000 pages for one week (not going to happen). I ended up just reading the introduction, glancing through the texts and searching for the answers for the quiz.
This course totally miss the purpose and potential of MOOCs and the great Coursera platform. It's a shame.
By Indraneel M•
May 19, 2020
It was a great course where I have learnt many things about the Cyber security Domain. Few things I knew few things I though I know but everything combined it was great Learning experience. Thank You.
By Arpit R•
Apr 22, 2019
I had lots of expectation while enrolling myself for this course. But hardly anything got fulfilled.
The course instructor Dr. Humayun Zafar was only there in the first 1-2 videos (featuring less than 3 minutes in total). The rest of them are 1-3 minute videos which gives fancy terms without much explanation. The quizzes are based on readings and only some of the content asked is covered in videos.
Most of them were reading materials which can be got online also.
In short not worth time and money in taking this course.
By Reimer V D V•
Aug 24, 2015
The videos and documents are not balanced with the quizzes. The quiz questions are sometimes verbatim sentences from one book with a missing word - which I find hardly a test of acquired knowledge. The course must rise above only a few definitions and rough concepts. Most of the video's hardly offer insights - they last only 2 minutes and cover a few of those definitions. This course has a lot of potential, but in its current format and content it was a disappointment.
By Angela A•
Dec 12, 2019
Honestly, I cannot say I enjoyed this course. The video lessons presented were too short and not accurate leaving too much to the reading material from various sources. From my point of view, when taking an online course the video part should be used as the primary resource of learning and reading materials should be used as a secondary resource. Moreover, In this case, you should at least provide your own reading materials.
By Dmitry B•
Dec 12, 2015
This course is not prepared as well. You see several video with animated presentation and typical (vocabulary) terms.
It is not for beginners because in course you didn't find answers.
It is not for pros because in course you didn't find interesting material.
Hope that instructors can change course to better.
By miguel f•
Jul 17, 2017
Mostly hyper links to materials published by well known entities plus some broken links. Some materials could not be accessed because they were strictly for user in the UK. Luckily I knew the subject well enough to pass the test. Very little effort put forth into the actual teaching process.
By Erin R•
Nov 28, 2015
I wish they spent more time on the content of videos and less on the silly effects and 30-second intro and outro sequences. Practically every question of the final comes word-for-word from a book not assigned in the module readings and not available for free to students for them to study. I won't be taking any other courses from this school if this course was an indication of quality.
By Owen D•
Mar 26, 2016
The high video production values of this course fail to hide the abysmal lack of content. With approximately 4 mins per week of video charging $49 for this course is a disgrace. Potential students should save their money and read the relevant Wikipedia pages.
By Nigmatullin R•
Apr 29, 2016
3 introduction videos each week, and tons of links for reading?
Do not want.
The worst course I ever took.
Not enough Video material with good explanations. All we got - links to articles which we can found ourselves without any help.
By Hugo•
Nov 14, 2015
This is my first course in coursera.
Cons:
Information redundancy, unnecessary required reading.
Extend some information that only need few hours to study to a 6 weeks courses.
Pros:
There are some useful basic concepts & frames
By Yahya T•
Feb 2, 2017
Content is very weak, sounds that are used very annoying...
By Robert G•
Jun 6, 2016
very poor delivery
By rajeev k•
Oct 4, 2019
Pathetic content