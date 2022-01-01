About this Specialization

Cybersecurity is an essential business skill for the evolving workplace. For-profit companies, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations all need technologically proficient, business-savvy information technology security professionals. In this Specialization, you will learn about a variety of processes for protecting business assets through policy, education and training, and technology best practices. You’ll develop an awareness of the risks and cyber threats or attacks associated with modern information usage, and explore key technical and managerial topics required for a balanced approach to information protection. Topics will include mobility, the Internet of Things, the human factor, governance and management practices.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Cybersecurity and Mobility

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things

Cybersecurity and the X-Factor

The Business of Cybersecurity Capstone

University System of Georgia

