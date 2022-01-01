- Ransomware
- Cybersecurity
- Internet Of Things (IOT)
- Mobile Security
- Wearable Devices
- Wearable Technology
Cybersecurity: Developing a Program for Your Business Specialization
Master the Fundamentals of Cybersecurity. Learn to assess cyber threats and protect business information assets.
Skills you will gain
How the Specialization Works
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Cybersecurity and Mobility
This course is for you if you are interested in transitioning toward a managerial role in cybersecurity and mobility. Through interviews with industry experts in this area, you will be able to analyze innovations powering the rapid spread of information technology and how they present new challenges for protecting data. For example, mobile devices increase convenience but often bypass traditional security measures. After this course, you will be able to describe how the nature of the threat evolves, as culprits employ a burgeoning set of sophisticated tools to take advantage of our growing reliance on networks for critical-data exchange.
Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things
Welcome! You may have heard about the Internet of Things (IoT). But you may also have wondered about what it is. Or for that matter, what does it mean to you or an organization. This course is for you if you are curious about the most recent trends and activities in the internet capabilities and concerns about programmed devices. There are complexities and areas of necessary awareness when the industrial sector becomes connected to your home. Security policies and practices have not yet caught up to the internet capabilities of some of our most common products. The “connected home”, “consumer wearables”, or even an employee’s HVAC system may cause an unanticipated threat to your business environment.
Cybersecurity and the X-Factor
What is the X-Factor? In Cybersecurity, the X-Factor related to unknown and unpredictable human behavior within and outside of your organization. “No one really knows why humans do what they do”, (David K. Reynolds), and because of this organizations can be unprepared for malicious, untrained, or even best intentioned behavior that can cause alarm and sometimes irreparable harm.
The Business of Cybersecurity Capstone
This course intends to make the student familiar with information security management. When you have finished with this course you will know more about:
Dr. Humayun Zafar, CEH, CISM, CRISC, PCIPProfessor of Information Security and Assurance
Andy Green, Ph.D.Assistant Professor of Information Security and Assurance
Herbert J. Mattord, Ph.D., CISM, CISSP, CDPProfessor of Information Security
University System of Georgia
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
