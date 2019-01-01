Andrew W. (Andy) Green, Ph.D., is an Assistant Professor of Information Security and Assurance in the Information Systems Department, located in the Michael J. Coles College of Business at Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, Georgia. Andy currently serves as the program coordinator for the Information Security and Assurance undergraduate degree program, as well as the faculty advisor for the award-winning student-led KSU Offensive Security Research Club. Green has almost two decades of experience in information security. Before entering academia full-time, Andy worked as an information security consultant, focusing primarily on the needs of small and medium-sized businesses. Before that, Green worked in the healthcare IT field, where he developed and supported transcription interfaces for medical facilities throughout the United States. Andy’s research interest focuses on problems found at the intersection of security, privacy, and public policy, and his research has been published in top-tier academic journals. Green is also a co-author of several academic textbooks on various information security-related topics that have been used in classrooms globally. Andy is also a frequent contributor to local, regional, and national media outlets on issues related to information security.