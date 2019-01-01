Profile

Andy Green, Ph.D.

Assistant Professor of Information Security and Assurance

Bio

Andrew W. (Andy) Green, Ph.D., is an Assistant Professor of Information Security and Assurance in the Information Systems Department, located in the Michael J. Coles College of Business at Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, Georgia. Andy currently serves as the program coordinator for the Information Security and Assurance undergraduate degree program, as well as the faculty advisor for the award-winning student-led KSU Offensive Security Research Club. Green has almost two decades of experience in information security. Before entering academia full-time, Andy worked as an information security consultant, focusing primarily on the needs of small and medium-sized businesses. Before that, Green worked in the healthcare IT field, where he developed and supported transcription interfaces for medical facilities throughout the United States. Andy’s research interest focuses on problems found at the intersection of security, privacy, and public policy, and his research has been published in top-tier academic journals. Green is also a co-author of several academic textbooks on various information security-related topics that have been used in classrooms globally. Andy is also a frequent contributor to local, regional, and national media outlets on issues related to information security.

Courses

The Business of Cybersecurity Capstone

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things

Cybersecurity and the X-Factor

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder