About this Course

2,663 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Cybersecurity: Developing a Program for Your Business Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Cybersecurity: Developing a Program for Your Business Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University System of Georgia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(1,464 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to the X-Factor

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Security Education: Training & Awareness

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Reasons Why Traditional Training Efforts Fail

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Threat Intelligence

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CYBERSECURITY AND THE X-FACTOR

View all reviews

About the Cybersecurity: Developing a Program for Your Business Specialization

Cybersecurity: Developing a Program for Your Business

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder