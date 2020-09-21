ZL
Mar 18, 2017
There is a lot of practical and actionable information in this course related to cybersecurity. I would highly recommend anyone interested in their organization's cybersecurity take this course!
JE
Apr 3, 2020
This was a pretty challenging course. The sections on theories of human behavior were a bit deep but they did help me to understand how human behavior is so important improving cyber security.
By SHAMIKA M•
Sep 21, 2020
This course thought me a lot of things I would love to delve a bit deeper in. I am especially enlightened about the cyber insurance. I wasn't even aware that such insurance exists. I love the fact that these courses allow me to research a bit more and is currently helping me with school. :)
By Zack L•
By John E•
By Dr. I J L P•
Jun 18, 2020
It is really great experience in learning this course. I have learned newly about the threat intelligence, employee habits and security breaches etc. Thank you.
By Jack R B•
Apr 17, 2017
Great course, understanding that our biggest security threat is our own behaviour is key to building cybersecurity.
By Elizabeth R•
May 8, 2017
Terrific course for understanding the role the human ("X") factor plays in cyber security.
By Nithin v•
Jun 13, 2020
was really interesting to grab the knowledge in this platform Good to go.......
By Kamal S•
Aug 22, 2018
Learning So many things thanks coursera given me this opportunists
By Christine C•
Nov 23, 2020
These courses as part of the larger Certificate series are good, but I would like more instructor feedback, that student feedback. I find that many of the students do not take the assignments seriously enough, and the peer grading does not work for me. Although the peers that graded my work were fine, and even gave comments, I did not want to give ZERO credit, and would have to browse through many different peer assignments to find one that was actually worthy of the point grade.
By Kepa A•
Jun 5, 2017
This is a really nice course where you can get some extra information about cybersecurity and start understanding further about how to continue working to learn more about this interesting and challenging part of Information Technology.
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By Nabeel A•
Feb 19, 2021
Very informative course and specially the reading are extremely useful. Usually these factors are less emphasized when a security infra is designed and this course has helped me understand the other side of the picture.
By Sudarshan S•
Sep 2, 2020
The course has been very insightful and useful in understanding why most of the SETA program fails. How human psychology can be positively influenced to build better security aware culture in the organisation
By Mriganka S S•
Jul 31, 2020
It is one of the best course if you want to know about Cyber-security and how Organisations prepare against threats. Thanks to CourseEra and the teachers. 5 stars from my side.
By Osmin O•
Jun 5, 2017
Muy buen enfoque sobre el curso, no me esperaba que fuera sobre el factor de error que puede darse mediante el factor humano en la seguridad. Recomendado!
By hemanshu b•
Aug 21, 2020
I'm a graduate student and very new to this field. But due to well explained basics and good examples i got a good insight about this field. Thank you.
By Narzullayev M•
Oct 2, 2020
I AM VERY GRATEFUL FOR THIS COURSE AND FOR PROFESSORS, THANK YOU VERY MUCH,I HAVE LEARN MUCH ABOUT CYBER SECURITY!
By Patrick K•
Feb 18, 2017
Very good content. It helped me learning more about the behaviour change models! Enjoyed it
By Suhas B R•
Apr 19, 2020
A great course with show case of many real time scenarios and good study materials.
By Debdulal K•
Oct 20, 2020
It is a very enriched course with a lot of information on cyber security.
By Irina M•
Oct 10, 2016
a lot of interesting materials and articles for self-studying
By Jose H R•
Nov 18, 2016
A great course to check the vulneravilities that can have
By Milton D•
Jul 4, 2020
Very much organised course.So much things get to know.
By Edyta S•
Nov 18, 2017
Great course with good reading material and lectures.
By Makam K K•
Oct 4, 2016
Very informative and progress work for students.