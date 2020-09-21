Chevron Left
Back to Cybersecurity and the X-Factor

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cybersecurity and the X-Factor by University System of Georgia

4.6
stars
245 ratings
67 reviews

About the Course

What is the X-Factor? In Cybersecurity, the X-Factor related to unknown and unpredictable human behavior within and outside of your organization. “No one really knows why humans do what they do”, (David K. Reynolds), and because of this organizations can be unprepared for malicious, untrained, or even best intentioned behavior that can cause alarm and sometimes irreparable harm. This course will introduce you to the types of training available to reduce the impact of the X-Factor, evaluate its effectiveness, explore the Security Education, Training and Awareness (SETA) program, and learn why it may fail. The course will conclude with information designed to assist you with some critical components for your business security program. Activities focused on hactivism, cyberinsurance, and ransomware will round out your knowledge base. Your team of instructors has prepared a series of readings, discussions, guest lectures, and quizzes to engage you in this exciting topic....

Top reviews

ZL

Mar 18, 2017

There is a lot of practical and actionable information in this course related to cybersecurity. I would highly recommend anyone interested in their organization's cybersecurity take this course!

JE

Apr 3, 2020

This was a pretty challenging course. The sections on theories of human behavior were a bit deep but they did help me to understand how human behavior is so important improving cyber security.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 68 Reviews for Cybersecurity and the X-Factor

By SHAMIKA M

Sep 21, 2020

This course thought me a lot of things I would love to delve a bit deeper in. I am especially enlightened about the cyber insurance. I wasn't even aware that such insurance exists. I love the fact that these courses allow me to research a bit more and is currently helping me with school. :)

By Zack L

Mar 19, 2017

There is a lot of practical and actionable information in this course related to cybersecurity. I would highly recommend anyone interested in their organization's cybersecurity take this course!

By John E

Apr 4, 2020

This was a pretty challenging course. The sections on theories of human behavior were a bit deep but they did help me to understand how human behavior is so important improving cyber security.

By Dr. I J L P

Jun 18, 2020

It is really great experience in learning this course. I have learned newly about the threat intelligence, employee habits and security breaches etc. Thank you.

By Jack R B

Apr 17, 2017

Great course, understanding that our biggest security threat is our own behaviour is key to building cybersecurity.

By Elizabeth R

May 8, 2017

Terrific course for understanding the role the human ("X") factor plays in cyber security.

By Nithin v

Jun 13, 2020

was really interesting to grab the knowledge in this platform Good to go.......

By Kamal S

Aug 22, 2018

Learning So many things thanks coursera given me this opportunists

By Christine C

Nov 23, 2020

These courses as part of the larger Certificate series are good, but I would like more instructor feedback, that student feedback. I find that many of the students do not take the assignments seriously enough, and the peer grading does not work for me. Although the peers that graded my work were fine, and even gave comments, I did not want to give ZERO credit, and would have to browse through many different peer assignments to find one that was actually worthy of the point grade.

By Kepa A

Jun 5, 2017

This is a really nice course where you can get some extra information about cybersecurity and start understanding further about how to continue working to learn more about this interesting and challenging part of Information Technology.

By Jafed E G

Jul 6, 2019

I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand

By Nabeel A

Feb 19, 2021

Very informative course and specially the reading are extremely useful. Usually these factors are less emphasized when a security infra is designed and this course has helped me understand the other side of the picture.

By Sudarshan S

Sep 2, 2020

The course has been very insightful and useful in understanding why most of the SETA program fails. How human psychology can be positively influenced to build better security aware culture in the organisation

By Mriganka S S

Jul 31, 2020

It is one of the best course if you want to know about Cyber-security and how Organisations prepare against threats. Thanks to CourseEra and the teachers. 5 stars from my side.

By Osmin O

Jun 5, 2017

Muy buen enfoque sobre el curso, no me esperaba que fuera sobre el factor de error que puede darse mediante el factor humano en la seguridad. Recomendado!

By hemanshu b

Aug 21, 2020

I'm a graduate student and very new to this field. But due to well explained basics and good examples i got a good insight about this field. Thank you.

By Narzullayev M

Oct 2, 2020

I AM VERY GRATEFUL FOR THIS COURSE AND FOR PROFESSORS, THANK YOU VERY MUCH,I HAVE LEARN MUCH ABOUT CYBER SECURITY!

By Patrick K

Feb 18, 2017

Very good content. It helped me learning more about the behaviour change models! Enjoyed it

By Suhas B R

Apr 19, 2020

A great course with show case of many real time scenarios and good study materials.

By Debdulal K

Oct 20, 2020

It is a very enriched course with a lot of information on cyber security.

By Irina M

Oct 10, 2016

a lot of interesting materials and articles for self-studying

By Jose H R

Nov 18, 2016

A great course to check the vulneravilities that can have

By Milton D

Jul 4, 2020

Very much organised course.So much things get to know.

By Edyta S

Nov 18, 2017

Great course with good reading material and lectures.

By Makam K K

Oct 4, 2016

Very informative and progress work for students.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder