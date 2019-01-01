Profile

Dr. Traci Carte

Associate Professor Chair, Information Systems

    Traci A. Carte is the Department Chair of IS in the Michael J. Coles College of Business at Kennesaw State University. She received her Ph.D. in MIS from the University of Georgia. Prior to joining the faculty at Kennesaw State, she was on the University of Oklahoma faculty for 15 years. During that time, she won 15 teaching awards and had her research recognized with 2 best paper awards. Her areas of expertise include business process integration, data management, and collaborative technologies. Information security plays a role in all of these areas.

    Cybersecurity and the X-Factor

    The Business of Cybersecurity Capstone

