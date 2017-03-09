This course intends to make the student familiar with information security management. When you have finished with this course you will know more about:
This course is part of the Cybersecurity: Developing a Program for Your Business Specialization
Dr. Humayun Zafar, CEH, CISM, CRISC, PCIPProfessor of Information Security and Assurance
Herbert J. Mattord, Ph.D., CISM, CISSP, CDPProfessor of Information Security
Andy Green, Ph.D.Assistant Professor of Information Security and Assurance
University System of Georgia
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
Welcome to the Management of Information Security
This module provides a welcome to the course and describes the course modules that follow. The lecture and reading will introduce you to the broad topic of security management and establish the basic terminology needed for later modules. Also, you will begin learning about the case company that you will use in an extended simulation that spans the rest of this course as you build on your learning by engaging in real world analysis and reporting on cybersecurity topics.
Governance and Strategic Planning in Information Security
In this module, you will explore how organizations organize the cybersecurity function and engage in strategic planning. This will include coverage of where the information security management team is placed in the organizational hierarchy, what functions does the CSO of an organization fulfill, as well as some explanation of the strategic planning function.You will also develop a simulated organizational plan in a report to executive management as part of the ongoing case study.
Risk Management
This module will define risk management and explore the processes used by organizations to identify and control risk. This will include basic techniques used to identify and assess risk as well as exploration of the risk control strategies that can be used to help control risk. You will also experiment with reading an industry standard risk report that you will summarize and analyze as you assess operational risk for higher management as part of the ongoing case-based project.
Regulatory Compliance, Law and Ethics
In this module you will learn about how organizations must manage the complex issues emerging from the rapidly changing legal and regulatory environment. It will include a short overview of the laws and regulations you should plan to learn about as well as an introduction to how ethics is encountered in the workplace. Then you will engage on a discussion on compliance with industry standards and governmental regulation as a means to move closer to a more secure work environment. As part of the ongoing case study you will be asked to advise management on an ethical dilemma currently facing some of the management team at CHI.
Great course. Provides a great hands on insight and experience with Cybersecurity
Great course that provides good insights into the world of CyberSecurity!
Exxcellent material and very helpful. The only part I don't care for is relying on Peer Grading. I would much rather have an instructor view the work and provide useful feedback to me.
About the Cybersecurity: Developing a Program for Your Business Specialization
Cybersecurity is an essential business skill for the evolving workplace. For-profit companies, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations all need technologically proficient, business-savvy information technology security professionals. In this Specialization, you will learn about a variety of processes for protecting business assets through policy, education and training, and technology best practices. You’ll develop an awareness of the risks and cyber threats or attacks associated with modern information usage, and explore key technical and managerial topics required for a balanced approach to information protection. Topics will include mobility, the Internet of Things, the human factor, governance and management practices.
