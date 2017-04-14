Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Business of Cybersecurity Capstone by University System of Georgia

This course intends to make the student familiar with information security management. When you have finished with this course you will know more about: • Governance: including the mission, roles and responsibilities of the InfoSec governance function, and the strategic planning process and InfoSec’s role in the organization’s strategic planning effort. • You will understand the various types of InfoSec policies and how effective information security policy is created and used. • Risk management and the risk management process • Certain laws and ethical issues impacting information security in the organization. And some common information security management practices such as benchmarking and performance measures....

CC

Nov 22, 2020

Exxcellent material and very helpful.\n\nThe only part I don't care for is relying on Peer Grading. I would much rather have an instructor view the work and provide useful feedback to me.

MS

Aug 14, 2020

One of the Best course to know about different directions of Cyber-security. Thanks to CourseEra and the teachers.

By Johannes B W

Apr 13, 2017

Thank you, I really love this course and I will make a transition from the Servicedesk officer to Cybersecurity officer. I would like to know about the online degree program. Also, I want to know whether there are assistantships, scholarships and financial aid opportunities.

By Eric M

Dec 5, 2017

This is an excellent introduction to the overall business concepts of Cybersecurity. If you commit to doing all the work and really apply yourself to the materials, it will be hugely valuable in whatever area of business you are in. If you are looking to change careers and focus more in Cyber, this is the introductory series for you. This is very much a self-learning course with very little input, but again what you choose to learn you will. All the materials are current and there for your to learn from.

By Nandakumar M

Feb 6, 2022

In my opinion this is fantstic and Amazing course.

It's was very helpful for me in learning variour sectors of Cybersecurity in Major Organizations.

Explains new technologies,like IoT,Mobility, wearable technologies, Ransomeware & threat inteligence.

SETA , Updated Training programs & Behaviour for Humans were explained nicely.

Chapters on Governance ,Risk Management , Contigency plans & Incident reporting were exemplory .

By Christine C

Nov 23, 2020

By Mriganka S S

Aug 15, 2020

By Madhu T

Sep 25, 2017

Great course. Provides a great hands on insight and experience with Cybersecurity

By Jitendra B Z

Jun 4, 2020

Great course that provides good insights into the world of Cyber-Security!

By Chin C P (

Mar 10, 2017

By Thomas H

Jan 12, 2017

Very nice capstone project. Really useful and practice related.

By Siprachanh C

Apr 19, 2017

Great course involving "experiential" learning!

By JOAO B B D S

Nov 11, 2018

Outstanding Course !

João Bonnassis

By Ben W

Sep 25, 2017

Simple but effective

By MSV S B T

Jul 4, 2021

Outstanding Course

By Pershukov A

Jul 10, 2017

Thank you!

By Leonardo V

Aug 17, 2020

Muy bien

By Chris H

Jul 8, 2017

Right level of content, relevant exercises.

