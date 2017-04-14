CC
Nov 22, 2020
Exxcellent material and very helpful.\n\nThe only part I don't care for is relying on Peer Grading. I would much rather have an instructor view the work and provide useful feedback to me.
MS
Aug 14, 2020
One of the Best course to know about different directions of Cyber-security. Thanks to CourseEra and the teachers.
By Johannes B W•
Apr 13, 2017
Thank you, I really love this course and I will make a transition from the Servicedesk officer to Cybersecurity officer. I would like to know about the online degree program. Also, I want to know whether there are assistantships, scholarships and financial aid opportunities.
By Eric M•
Dec 5, 2017
This is an excellent introduction to the overall business concepts of Cybersecurity. If you commit to doing all the work and really apply yourself to the materials, it will be hugely valuable in whatever area of business you are in. If you are looking to change careers and focus more in Cyber, this is the introductory series for you. This is very much a self-learning course with very little input, but again what you choose to learn you will. All the materials are current and there for your to learn from.
By Nandakumar M•
Feb 6, 2022
In my opinion this is fantstic and Amazing course.
It's was very helpful for me in learning variour sectors of Cybersecurity in Major Organizations.
Explains new technologies,like IoT,Mobility, wearable technologies, Ransomeware & threat inteligence.
SETA , Updated Training programs & Behaviour for Humans were explained nicely.
Chapters on Governance ,Risk Management , Contigency plans & Incident reporting were exemplory .
By Christine C•
Nov 23, 2020
By Mriganka S S•
Aug 15, 2020
By Madhu T•
Sep 25, 2017
Great course. Provides a great hands on insight and experience with Cybersecurity
By Jitendra B Z•
Jun 4, 2020
Great course that provides good insights into the world of Cyber-Security!
By Chin C P (•
Mar 10, 2017
By Thomas H•
Jan 12, 2017
Very nice capstone project. Really useful and practice related.
By Siprachanh C•
Apr 19, 2017
Great course involving "experiential" learning!
By JOAO B B D S•
Nov 11, 2018
Outstanding Course !
João Bonnassis
By Ben W•
Sep 25, 2017
Simple but effective
By MSV S B T•
Jul 4, 2021
Outstanding Course
By Pershukov A•
Jul 10, 2017
Thank you!
By Leonardo V•
Aug 17, 2020
Muy bien
By Chris H•
Jul 8, 2017
Right level of content, relevant exercises.