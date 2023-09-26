LearnQuest
The Cybersecurity Culture Blueprint: A Proactive Approach
The Cybersecurity Culture Blueprint: A Proactive Approach

Taught in English

Course

Sandra Stefanic

Instructor: Sandra Stefanic

Beginner level

17 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to the course: Developing a Culture of Cybersecurity! In Module 1 of our comprehensive course, you will join Morgan, a fictional character, on her quest to establish a robust cybersecurity culture at ApexTech Solutions. Tailored for IT Managers, this module unpacks the pivotal steps needed to cultivate a culture of cybersecurity within organizations of all sizes. In addition, you will learn more about the importance of developing a culture of cybersecurity and identifying examples of a strong culture of cybersecurity. Dive into the significance of this cybersecurity culture, unravel its core components, and explore real-world examples of what a strong cybersecurity culture entails.

5 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 plugin

In this module, you will learn more about gaining executive commitment, defining the vision, developing a communication plan, creating a cybersecurity culture committee, assessing the culture, and establishing policies and procedures. This module contains several lectures from the course instructors that will go more in-depth on several topics. In addition, you will continue to follow the fictional character, Morgan, as she lays the groundwork for a robust cybersecurity culture at ApexTech Solutions.

12 videos6 readings4 quizzes3 discussion prompts1 plugin

In this module, you will learn more about implementing a security awareness and training program, encouraging reporting and rewarding, and threat intelligence monitoring. You will continue to follow Morgan as she utilizes the power of cybersecurity awareness and communication at ApexTech Solutions.

8 videos4 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins

Welcome to Module 4, where we wrap up this course by delving into the dynamic role of IT Managers in shaping and championing a robust cybersecurity culture. Join us as we explore the pivotal concepts of leading by example and promoting continuous learning within your organization. Discover how your choices as an IT Manager can profoundly impact the cybersecurity landscape. Let's equip you with the tools to become a driving force behind a culture of cybersecurity excellence.

4 videos1 reading2 quizzes1 plugin

Sandra Stefanic
