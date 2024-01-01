Sandra Stefanic is a transformative Senior IT Executive with over 40 years of engagement in the Healthcare space. Sandra has extensive experience delivering superior Client Services, IT development, executing Strategic Program Management, Business Transformation, Customer Success, Total Quality Management, Change Management, Operations, Leadership development, Executive Coaching, Revenue Improvements, Partnerships and Strategic Growth Strategies. Sandra earned her bachelor’s degree in Management, Computer Science and Accounting from Penn State University. Sandra is a passionate advocate for the mentorship of women in STEM, focusing heavily on change for women in technology. Sandra is extremely active in the Central PA community having served on several boards, committees and is an award-winning member of the community, receiving YWCA's 2020 & 2010 The Women of Excellence (TWE) award and the Central Penn Business Journal's 2014 Women of Influence award. Sandra served as a board member, Vice Chair of the Executive Committee and Interim President for the Technology Council of Central PA (TCCP), supporting the Central PA community to promote technology and fuel economic development. She also serves as a committee member for A Gift of Smiles, is a USSA Alpine Ski Racing Timing official and the former Chair of the PARA U12 Racing Championships. Her most recent DEI endeavor was to bring the Neurodiverse Solutions program to organizations in partnership with CAI.