11,885 recent views
Course 2 of 4 in the
Cybersecurity: Developing a Program for Your Business Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Cybersecurity
  • Wearable Devices
  • Internet Of Things (IOT)
  • Wearable Technology
Course 2 of 4 in the
Cybersecurity: Developing a Program for Your Business Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Offered by

University System of Georgia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome to Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things!

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 13 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

IoT and the Industrial Sector

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 14 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

IoT and the Connected Home

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

IoT and Consumer Wearables

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 10 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes

