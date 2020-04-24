Welcome! You may have heard about the Internet of Things (IoT). But you may also have wondered about what it is. Or for that matter, what does it mean to you or an organization. This course is for you if you are curious about the most recent trends and activities in the internet capabilities and concerns about programmed devices. There are complexities and areas of necessary awareness when the industrial sector becomes connected to your home. Security policies and practices have not yet caught up to the internet capabilities of some of our most common products. The “connected home”, “consumer wearables”, or even an employee’s HVAC system may cause an unanticipated threat to your business environment.
This course is part of the Cybersecurity: Developing a Program for Your Business Specialization
Dr. Humayun Zafar, CEH, CISM, CRISC, PCIPProfessor of Information Security and Assurance
Andy Green, Ph.D.Assistant Professor of Information Security and Assurance
Herbert J. Mattord, Ph.D., CISM, CISSP, CDPProfessor of Information Security
University System of Georgia
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
Welcome to Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things!
Welcome to “Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things”! Your team for this course are experts in the field of cybersecurity and the Internet of Things. Through their research and experience, the team has collaborated to create a course that encompasses the most relevant aspects of cybersecurity and its impact on the Internet of Things. The team consists of Dr. Humayun Zafar, Dr. Traci Carte, Mr. Andy Green, and Dr. Herbert Mattord. All team members are faculty at Kennesaw State University which is one of the largest universities in the state of Georgia. In this course, we will talk about the so-called “Internet of Things” and what it means in the industrial sector, the “connected home”, and “consumer wearables” arenas. Good luck, and we look forward to seeing you successfully complete this course! Mr. Green is active on Twitter, follow him at @secprofgreen. He will be tweeting about IoT topics, using the #iotsecmooc tag. Join him there to engage in conversation!
IoT and the Industrial Sector
In this module, you will explore how IoT devices are used in the industrial sector. You will explore some of the common devices in use today, learn how they work, and how businesses and consumers benefit. You will also be exposed to some of the security and privacy-related issues found in this sector.
IoT and the Connected Home
In this module, we will guide you through some of the more common IoT devices in use in a modern “connected home”, and how they are used. We will also show you some of the big security and privacy-related issues found with these devices, and their use in our homes.
IoT and Consumer Wearables
In this module, we will expose you to IoT devices in the consumer wearables sector. You will learn about some of the more popular devices, how they are used, what data they can report about you, and how that data may be used. As with the other modules, we will also help you explore current security and privacy-related concerns that are out there.
About the Cybersecurity: Developing a Program for Your Business Specialization
Cybersecurity is an essential business skill for the evolving workplace. For-profit companies, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations all need technologically proficient, business-savvy information technology security professionals. In this Specialization, you will learn about a variety of processes for protecting business assets through policy, education and training, and technology best practices. You’ll develop an awareness of the risks and cyber threats or attacks associated with modern information usage, and explore key technical and managerial topics required for a balanced approach to information protection. Topics will include mobility, the Internet of Things, the human factor, governance and management practices.
