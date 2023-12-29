LearnQuest
Managing IoT Security in Networks
LearnQuest

Managing IoT Security in Networks

This course is part of Assessing and Managing Secure IoT Applications and Devices Specialization

Taught in English

Dr. Fortem Mbah

Instructor: Dr. Fortem Mbah

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

9 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

7 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

9 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Assessing and Managing Secure IoT Applications and Devices Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

This module provides learners with a comprehensive understanding of IoT security and architecture. It begins by exploring IoT security implementation, covering elements like technology assessment, secure-by-design philosophy, compliance assessments, and vulnerability assessments. Then, it addresses IoT device secure design principles. The module also focuses on IoT security architecture, differentiating system and security architecture, and guiding learners in the design process. It introduces various architectural views, including conceptual, module interconnection, execution, and security asset allocation, for a holistic approach to IoT security design. Additionally, the module highlights the integration of threat mitigation strategies, including accepted, transferred, mitigated, and detected threats, preparing learners to secure IoT ecosystems effectively.

What's included

7 videos4 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts2 plugins

This module provides learners with a comprehensive understanding of IoT security and network architecture. It begins by introducing IoT security network architecture, emphasizing its origins in Saltzer and Shroeder's 1970 work. The module discusses essential design principles like open design, separation of privilege, defense-in-depth, and Trust no-one principles, explaining their roles in IoT security. Learners will then explore key IoT network security implementation best practices and the use of cloud solutions for securing IoT networks, considering both advantages and challenges. Additionally, a practical example of secure IoT cloud architecture is provided for real-world application.

What's included

6 videos2 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts1 plugin

This module equips learners with the skills needed to secure IoT deployments effectively. In Lesson 1, they'll explore authorization and access control in IoT, covering identity and access management, security integration into IoT apps, encryption, and a revealing scenario highlighting the risks of exposing PII in IoT applications. In Lesson 2, learners dive into new approaches for securing IoT deployments, including anonymization, differential privacy, secure multi-party communication, homomorphic encryption, zero knowledge, biometrics, and blockchain technologies. The course concludes with a comprehensive understanding of innovative strategies to fortify IoT security.

What's included

6 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins

Instructor

Dr. Fortem Mbah
LearnQuest
3 Courses292 learners

Offered by

LearnQuest

Recommended if you're interested in Security

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Security? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions