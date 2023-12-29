This course is designed for professionals and students seeking a comprehensive understanding of IoT security. Participants should already have a solid understanding of IoT fundamentals. Learners will delve into the intricate components of the IoT ecosystem, gaining insights into its architecture and interconnections. They will identify and analyze common IoT security challenges, providing the foundation to recognize and explain IoT threats and vulnerabilities in the ever-evolving IoT security threat landscape. Participants will differentiate between various risk assessment methodologies and learn to employ threat modeling techniques effectively. The course also explores IoT security standards and controls, enabling learners to recognize and implement security best practices. Additionally, learners will compare and contrast computing frameworks for IoT, critically analyzing secure IoT architectures and evaluating security implications across different architectural approaches. The course culminates in an examination of secure communication protocols, equipping participants with a comprehensive skill set to navigate the complex field of IoT security confidently.
Managing IoT Security in Networks
This course is part of Assessing and Managing Secure IoT Applications and Devices Specialization
Taught in English
December 2023
There are 3 modules in this course
This module provides learners with a comprehensive understanding of IoT security and architecture. It begins by exploring IoT security implementation, covering elements like technology assessment, secure-by-design philosophy, compliance assessments, and vulnerability assessments. Then, it addresses IoT device secure design principles. The module also focuses on IoT security architecture, differentiating system and security architecture, and guiding learners in the design process. It introduces various architectural views, including conceptual, module interconnection, execution, and security asset allocation, for a holistic approach to IoT security design. Additionally, the module highlights the integration of threat mitigation strategies, including accepted, transferred, mitigated, and detected threats, preparing learners to secure IoT ecosystems effectively.
This module provides learners with a comprehensive understanding of IoT security and network architecture. It begins by introducing IoT security network architecture, emphasizing its origins in Saltzer and Shroeder's 1970 work. The module discusses essential design principles like open design, separation of privilege, defense-in-depth, and Trust no-one principles, explaining their roles in IoT security. Learners will then explore key IoT network security implementation best practices and the use of cloud solutions for securing IoT networks, considering both advantages and challenges. Additionally, a practical example of secure IoT cloud architecture is provided for real-world application.
This module equips learners with the skills needed to secure IoT deployments effectively. In Lesson 1, they'll explore authorization and access control in IoT, covering identity and access management, security integration into IoT apps, encryption, and a revealing scenario highlighting the risks of exposing PII in IoT applications. In Lesson 2, learners dive into new approaches for securing IoT deployments, including anonymization, differential privacy, secure multi-party communication, homomorphic encryption, zero knowledge, biometrics, and blockchain technologies. The course concludes with a comprehensive understanding of innovative strategies to fortify IoT security.
