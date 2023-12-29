This Specialization is designed for professionals and students seeking a comprehensive understanding of IoT Security. It includes three courses: Foundations of Secure IoT Architecture, Managing IoT Security in Networks, and Securing the IoT Landscape: From Inception to Architecture.
Applied Learning Project
Within the three specialization courses, learners will use ungraded lesson quizzes to test what they've learned. At the end of each module, learners will take a graded exam to assess their learning. There are also interactive activities to support the content, as well as readings and discussion prompts.