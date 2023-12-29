This comprehensive course is designed for professionals and students seeking a deep understanding of the IoT security landscape. Learners should have a comprehensive understanding of IoT foundations. Participants will cover the Device Identity lifecycle, learn the steps in the Device Bootstrap Process, and explore preventive security measures at the device, network, and cloud levels using real-world examples. The course guides learners through the IoT incident response lifecycle, including the setup of a Security Incident Response Team. It delves into threat modeling, vulnerability management, and penetration testing in the context of IoT security, along with practical insights on tools like Microsoft Defender. The course defines cloud and its characteristics, outlines best practices in cloud deployment architecture, and details strategies for implementing Cloud IAM in IoT ecosystems. The ATASM (Threat Modeling Framework) is applied through a smart city use case, emphasizing the identification and mitigation of potential threats.
Securing the IoT Landscape: From Inception to Architecture
This course is part of Assessing and Managing Secure IoT Applications and Devices Specialization
Taught in English
December 2023
7 quizzes
There are 3 modules in this course
The module provides a thorough understanding of the IoT Security and Device Identity Lifecycles, breaking down the Device Bootstrap Process with practical examples and emphasizing its crucial role in device initialization. Learners explore preventive security measures across device, network, and cloud levels, recognizing the interconnected nature of these strategies. The module also delves into the connected vehicle IoT ecosystem, presenting mitigation strategies and emphasizing key elements like identity provisioning, authentication principles, and societal benefits.
7 videos4 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts3 plugins
The module equips learners with a comprehensive understanding of strategies for detecting, identifying, and eradicating IoT security attacks, covering the Incident Response Lifecycle, IoT security incident protocols, and the creation of a Security Incident Response Team (SIRT). Learners explore asset inventory, continuous monitoring, Vulnerability Management, Threat Modeling, and Penetration Testing in IoT Security. The module concludes by delving into the integration of Microsoft Defender for IoT in IoT ecosystems, emphasizing its role in detecting and eradicating security threats.
6 videos2 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts1 plugin
The module provides learners with a comprehensive understanding of cloud services for IoT deployment, beginning with an introduction to the cloud and an exploration of different cloud deployment models. Participants delve into cloud service models, analyzing their security architecture for IoT applications. The module covers Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) for IoT, encompassing infrastructure and implementation best practices. The module then delves into a real-world example, Dalit’s Smart City, examining the cloud provider selection, architecture components, threat landscape, and lessons learned, offering valuable insights into securing IoT deployments in the cloud.
6 videos2 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts2 plugins
