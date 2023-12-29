LearnQuest
Securing the IoT Landscape: From Inception to Architecture
LearnQuest

Securing the IoT Landscape: From Inception to Architecture

This course is part of Assessing and Managing Secure IoT Applications and Devices Specialization

Taught in English

Dr. Fortem Mbah

Instructor: Dr. Fortem Mbah

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

8 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

7 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

8 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Assessing and Managing Secure IoT Applications and Devices Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

The module provides a thorough understanding of the IoT Security and Device Identity Lifecycles, breaking down the Device Bootstrap Process with practical examples and emphasizing its crucial role in device initialization. Learners explore preventive security measures across device, network, and cloud levels, recognizing the interconnected nature of these strategies. The module also delves into the connected vehicle IoT ecosystem, presenting mitigation strategies and emphasizing key elements like identity provisioning, authentication principles, and societal benefits.

What's included

7 videos4 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts3 plugins

The module equips learners with a comprehensive understanding of strategies for detecting, identifying, and eradicating IoT security attacks, covering the Incident Response Lifecycle, IoT security incident protocols, and the creation of a Security Incident Response Team (SIRT). Learners explore asset inventory, continuous monitoring, Vulnerability Management, Threat Modeling, and Penetration Testing in IoT Security. The module concludes by delving into the integration of Microsoft Defender for IoT in IoT ecosystems, emphasizing its role in detecting and eradicating security threats.

What's included

6 videos2 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts1 plugin

The module provides learners with a comprehensive understanding of cloud services for IoT deployment, beginning with an introduction to the cloud and an exploration of different cloud deployment models. Participants delve into cloud service models, analyzing their security architecture for IoT applications. The module covers Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) for IoT, encompassing infrastructure and implementation best practices. The module then delves into a real-world example, Dalit’s Smart City, examining the cloud provider selection, architecture components, threat landscape, and lessons learned, offering valuable insights into securing IoT deployments in the cloud.

What's included

6 videos2 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts2 plugins

Instructor

Dr. Fortem Mbah
LearnQuest
3 Courses292 learners

Offered by

LearnQuest

Recommended if you're interested in Security

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Security? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions