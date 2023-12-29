LearnQuest
Foundations of Secure IoT Architecture
LearnQuest

Foundations of Secure IoT Architecture

This course is part of Assessing and Managing Secure IoT Applications and Devices Specialization

Taught in English

Dr. Fortem Mbah

Instructor: Dr. Fortem Mbah

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

9 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

7 quizzes

There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to Foundations of Secure IoT Architecture! In this module, participants will explore the evolving realm of IoT security. The focus will be on understanding the components of an IoT system and identifying common IoT security challenges. Additionally, participants will explore common IoT threats and vulnerabilities in IoT networks. The multifaceted aspects of IoT ecosystems will be broken down, providing insights into their contribution to the ongoing security challenges. The module will uncover the consequences of breaches and vulnerabilities, while also analyzing threats spanning physical elements, network components, and application layers. Real-world scenarios will be studied to underscore the critical importance of robust security measures.

What's included

7 videos5 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts3 plugins

This module is designed to provide learners with the chance to explore the realm of risk assessment and IoT security standards. They'll engage in understanding threats through the perspective of attackers and identifying vulnerabilities in IoT environments. A systematic approach will be developed to prioritize and manage these risks effectively, leading to the creation of a strong risk mitigation plan. The module also delves into security controls, emphasizing the value of industry standards to enhance the security of IoT ecosystems against emerging threats.

What's included

6 videos2 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts2 plugins

This module is designed to provide learners with an exploration into various IoT frameworks, including edge, fog, and cloud, shedding light on their individual strengths and weaknesses. The module examines the impact on data flow, processing, and security aspects. Furthermore, it equips learners with insight into the challenges of establishing secure communication channels to protect data integrity, confidentiality, and authenticity across devices, networks, and applications.

What's included

7 videos3 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts1 plugin

Instructor

Dr. Fortem Mbah
LearnQuest
3 Courses292 learners

Offered by

LearnQuest

