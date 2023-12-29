This course is designed for professionals and students are seeking a comprehensive understanding of IoT security. Participants will define IoT ecosystem components, identify security challenges, and explore threats and vulnerabilities. They will learn threat modeling techniques, differentiate risk assessment methodologies, and recognize best practices while understanding IoT security standards and controls. The course facilitates the comparison of IoT computing frameworks, evaluation of security implications in architectural approaches, and analysis of secure IoT architectures. It also covers secure communication protocols. Ultimately, participants will gain the expertise to safeguard complex IoT systems, making informed decisions to ensure their security and integrity.
Foundations of Secure IoT Architecture
This course is part of Assessing and Managing Secure IoT Applications and Devices Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
December 2023
7 quizzes
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 3 modules in this course
Welcome to Foundations of Secure IoT Architecture! In this module, participants will explore the evolving realm of IoT security. The focus will be on understanding the components of an IoT system and identifying common IoT security challenges. Additionally, participants will explore common IoT threats and vulnerabilities in IoT networks. The multifaceted aspects of IoT ecosystems will be broken down, providing insights into their contribution to the ongoing security challenges. The module will uncover the consequences of breaches and vulnerabilities, while also analyzing threats spanning physical elements, network components, and application layers. Real-world scenarios will be studied to underscore the critical importance of robust security measures.
What's included
7 videos5 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts3 plugins
This module is designed to provide learners with the chance to explore the realm of risk assessment and IoT security standards. They'll engage in understanding threats through the perspective of attackers and identifying vulnerabilities in IoT environments. A systematic approach will be developed to prioritize and manage these risks effectively, leading to the creation of a strong risk mitigation plan. The module also delves into security controls, emphasizing the value of industry standards to enhance the security of IoT ecosystems against emerging threats.
What's included
6 videos2 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts2 plugins
This module is designed to provide learners with an exploration into various IoT frameworks, including edge, fog, and cloud, shedding light on their individual strengths and weaknesses. The module examines the impact on data flow, processing, and security aspects. Furthermore, it equips learners with insight into the challenges of establishing secure communication channels to protect data integrity, confidentiality, and authenticity across devices, networks, and applications.
What's included
7 videos3 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts1 plugin
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Security
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Security? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.