Implementing Security in IoT and Edge Devices
Implementing Security in IoT and Edge Devices

This course is part of Security at the Edge Specialization

Taught in English

Vahab Iranmanesh

Instructor: Vahab Iranmanesh

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

10 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

9 quizzes

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Security at the Edge Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
There are 3 modules in this course

During this module, you will dive into IoT device security and their vulnerabilities within edge networks, focusing on their unique attributes and limitations.

What's included

7 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 plugin

During this module, you will gain a comprehensive understanding of hardware security principles, encryption techniques, design considerations, and skills to secure IoT and edge device deployments effectively.

What's included

6 videos1 reading3 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

During this module, you will gain a comprehensive understanding of privacy challenges and solutions within IoT and edge networks in order to enhance your capability to ensure data privacy and security in IoT and edge computing environments.

What's included

4 videos1 reading3 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

Instructor

Vahab Iranmanesh
3 Courses207 learners

