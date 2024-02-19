This course is intended for IoT Product Developers and Cybersecurity Professionals. By the end of the course, learners will be able to explain the security needs of IoT devices and list their security aspects and how to protect them, identify IoT device vulnerabilities and how to develop effective security strategies to safeguard against potential threats, explain the basics of hardware security, list common encryption techniques used in IoT and edge devices, apply security measures to secure IoT and edge device deployments, and more.
Implementing Security in IoT and Edge Devices
This course is part of Security at the Edge Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
February 2024
9 quizzes
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 3 modules in this course
During this module, you will dive into IoT device security and their vulnerabilities within edge networks, focusing on their unique attributes and limitations.
What's included
7 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 plugin
During this module, you will gain a comprehensive understanding of hardware security principles, encryption techniques, design considerations, and skills to secure IoT and edge device deployments effectively.
What's included
6 videos1 reading3 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin
During this module, you will gain a comprehensive understanding of privacy challenges and solutions within IoT and edge networks in order to enhance your capability to ensure data privacy and security in IoT and edge computing environments.
What's included
4 videos1 reading3 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Cloud Computing? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.