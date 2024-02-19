This specialization is intended for IoT Product Developers, Cybersecurity Professionals, Cloud Service Providers, and Enterprise IT Leaders wanting to expand their knowledge of the fundamentals of Edge Computing, securing IoT and Edge devices, and manage Edge Security. This specialization includes 3 courses: Edge Computing Fundamentals, Implementing Security in IoT and Edge Devices, and Strategic Edge Security Management.
Applied Learning Project
Throughout the three courses in this specialization, learners will utilize a variety of methods to test their learning. First, each lesson within a module includes an ungraded practice quiz, then, each module has a graded exam to test their understanding of the course content. Readings and discussion questions are included to reinforce the learning, as well as interactive elements to review or test what has been covered in that section.