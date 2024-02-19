LearnQuest
Security at the Edge Specialization
LearnQuest

Security at the Edge Specialization

Secure your Edge and IoT Devices

Taught in English

Vahab Iranmanesh

Instructor: Vahab Iranmanesh

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

February 2024

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from LearnQuest
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 3 course series

Edge Computing Fundamentals

Course 110 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: applications (IoT
Category: Network Infrastructure
Category: challenges and fundamental concepts in security and privacy
Category: devices and sensors
Category: edge computing technologies

Implementing Security in IoT and Edge Devices

Course 210 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Authentication
Category: Encryption techniques
Category: and privacy-preserving measures
Category: Vulnerability (Computing)

Strategic Edge Security Management

Course 39 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Computer Security Incident Management
Category: Risk Analysis
Category: compliance with international security standards
Category: developing a security strategy for edge networks

Instructor

Vahab Iranmanesh
LearnQuest
3 Courses213 learners

Offered by

LearnQuest

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions