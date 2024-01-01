Profile

Vahab Iranmanesh

Dr.

Bio

Vahab Iranmanesh is a highly skilled and experienced cybersecurity practitioner with expertise in governance, risk and compliance, penetration testing of web applications, mobile applications and computer networks. He has over 12 years of experience in the field and has trained professionals in various industries to improve their cybersecurity practices. Vahab has a deep understanding of the importance of governance, risk and compliance in cybersecurity and has helped organizations to establish effective policies and procedures to protect their sensitive data and systems. Vahab has conducted numerous successful penetration tests for clients, identifying vulnerabilities and providing recommendations for remediation. As a cybersecurity lecturer and trainer, Vahab has a passion for sharing his knowledge with others. He is skilled at explaining complex technical concepts in a way that is easy to understand, making him a highly effective instructor.

Courses - English

Edge Computing Fundamentals

Implementing Security in IoT and Edge Devices

Strategic Edge Security Management

