This course is designed for Enterprise IT Leaders, Cybersecurity Professionals, and Cloud Service Providers. This final course in the series looks at edge security from a strategic perspective. By the end of this course, learners will be able to explain the impact of edge computing breaches, identify edge computing risk identification methodologies, estimate cyber-attack probability with threat data and trends, prioritize potential risks specific to edge computing environments, develop risk mitigation strategies, list real-time monitoring and incident response solutions, list options involved with harmonizing edge computing standards across different regions and industries, and more.
Strategic Edge Security Management
This course is part of Security at the Edge Specialization
Taught in English
February 2024
There are 3 modules in this course
During this module, we will focus on understanding the consequences and implications of edge computing breaches, providing insights into various aspects of risk assessment, cyber-attack probability estimation, and evaluating the aftermath of cyber incidents on organizations.
5 videos3 readings3 quizzes1 plugin
During this module, we will develop risk mitigation strategies tailored to the unique challenges of edge computing environments and effectively implement continuous improvement and measurement practices to enhance edge security and resilience.
4 videos1 reading3 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins
During this module, we will explore the complex world of international standards in edge computing and the challenges of maintaining compliance in a swiftly changing environment.
4 videos3 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin
