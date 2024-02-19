LearnQuest
Edge Computing Fundamentals
LearnQuest

Edge Computing Fundamentals

This course is part of Security at the Edge Specialization

Taught in English

Vahab Iranmanesh

Instructor: Vahab Iranmanesh

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

10 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

9 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

10 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Security at the Edge Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to Module 1 of our comprehensive "Security at the Edge" course. In this module, we will lay the foundation for understanding edge computing and communication technologies, setting the stage for a deep dive into edge security. Engage with interactive content, including videos, quizzes, and simulations, to reinforce your understanding of edge computing and communication. By the end of this module, you will have a solid foundation in edge computing and communication technologies, and the core concepts of edge computing, its evolution, and its significance in today's digital landscape.

What's included

6 videos3 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins

Welcome to Module 2 of our "Security at the Edge" course. In this module, we will explore the diverse applications of edge networks in crucial domains such as healthcare, IoT, automation, and the development of smart cities. Additionally, we will delve into the unique challenges that edge networks face. By the end of this module, you'll have a comprehensive understanding of how edge networks are shaping industries like healthcare, IoT, and Automation, as well as their role in the development of Smart Cities. You'll also be well-versed in the unique challenges that come with implementing edge solutions. Get ready to explore the fascinating world of edge network applications and tackle the complexities of edge network challenges. This knowledge will be invaluable as you progress in securing edge environments in the subsequent modules.

What's included

5 videos1 reading3 quizzes2 plugins

Welcome to Module 3 of our "Security at the Edge" course, where we delve into the critical aspects of cybersecurity in edge networks. In this module, we'll explore key principles of cybersecurity, intrusion detection and prevention strategies specific to edge environments, essential security protocols, data transmission security, data flow in edge networks, edge network privacy, and data localization. By the end of this module, you'll have a comprehensive understanding of cybersecurity principles, effective intrusion detection and prevention techniques in edge networks, essential security protocols, and strategies for securing data, ensuring privacy, and addressing data localization requirements in edge environments. Let's dive into Module 3 and equip you with the knowledge and skills needed to safeguard edge networks effectively.

What's included

6 videos3 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins

Instructor

Vahab Iranmanesh
LearnQuest
3 Courses207 learners

Offered by

LearnQuest

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions