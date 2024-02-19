This course is designed for IoT Product Developers, Cybersecurity professionals, and enterprise IT leaders who wish to understand the technological landscape to ensure their products are secure and fit for their purpose. This course serves as an introduction to the specialization. Upon completion, learners will be able to identify key architectural components of edge computing networks, compare various types of devices and sensors utilized in edge computing, identify challenges associated with edge networks, compare key principles of cybersecurity, identify potential security vulnerabilities in edge networks, list security protocols, explain data privacy and confidentiality, and more.
Edge Computing Fundamentals
This course is part of Security at the Edge Specialization
Taught in English
There are 3 modules in this course
Welcome to Module 1 of our comprehensive "Security at the Edge" course. In this module, we will lay the foundation for understanding edge computing and communication technologies, setting the stage for a deep dive into edge security. Engage with interactive content, including videos, quizzes, and simulations, to reinforce your understanding of edge computing and communication. By the end of this module, you will have a solid foundation in edge computing and communication technologies, and the core concepts of edge computing, its evolution, and its significance in today's digital landscape.
6 videos3 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins
Welcome to Module 2 of our "Security at the Edge" course. In this module, we will explore the diverse applications of edge networks in crucial domains such as healthcare, IoT, automation, and the development of smart cities. Additionally, we will delve into the unique challenges that edge networks face. By the end of this module, you'll have a comprehensive understanding of how edge networks are shaping industries like healthcare, IoT, and Automation, as well as their role in the development of Smart Cities. You'll also be well-versed in the unique challenges that come with implementing edge solutions. Get ready to explore the fascinating world of edge network applications and tackle the complexities of edge network challenges. This knowledge will be invaluable as you progress in securing edge environments in the subsequent modules.
5 videos1 reading3 quizzes2 plugins
Welcome to Module 3 of our "Security at the Edge" course, where we delve into the critical aspects of cybersecurity in edge networks. In this module, we'll explore key principles of cybersecurity, intrusion detection and prevention strategies specific to edge environments, essential security protocols, data transmission security, data flow in edge networks, edge network privacy, and data localization. By the end of this module, you'll have a comprehensive understanding of cybersecurity principles, effective intrusion detection and prevention techniques in edge networks, essential security protocols, and strategies for securing data, ensuring privacy, and addressing data localization requirements in edge environments. Let's dive into Module 3 and equip you with the knowledge and skills needed to safeguard edge networks effectively.
6 videos3 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins
