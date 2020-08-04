Managing cybersecurity is about managing risk, specifically the risk to information assets of valued by an organization. This course examines the role of Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance (GRC) as part of the Cybersecurity management process, including key functions of planning, policies, and the administration of technologies to support the protection of critical information assets.
This course is part of the Managing Cybersecurity Specialization
Identify the importance and functions of Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance in Cybersecurity program management.
Describe best practices in risk management including the domains of risk assessment and risk treatment.
Describe the structure and content of Cybersecurity-related strategy, plans, and planning
Identify the key components and methodologies of Cybersecurity policies and policy development
- Cybersecurity planning
- Cybersecurity performance measurement
- Risk identification
- Risk treatment
University System of Georgia
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to The GRC Approach to Managing Cybersecurity (Course 2)
This is an overview of the learning objectives for the course.
Introduction to the Management of Cybersecurity (Module 2.1)
Cybersecurity Governance and Planning (Module 2.2)
Introduction to the module on Cybersecurity Governance and Planning
Cybersecurity Risk Management (Module 2.3)
Learning Objectives for the module cybersecurity risk management
Reviews
TOP REVIEWS FROM THE GRC APPROACH TO MANAGING CYBERSECURITY
Very informative and Refresher for professionals already have other certifications and work experience in Cyber security
It was an intensive but informative course. It is relevant to my career and very insightful.
The course is useful for the aspirers who want to make a start in GRC
some questions in week 7 have incorrect answers please review it and correct them
About the Managing Cybersecurity Specialization
This specialization is intended for those learners that:
