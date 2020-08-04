About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Managing Cybersecurity Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the importance and functions of Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance in Cybersecurity program management.

  • Describe best practices in risk management including the domains of risk assessment and risk treatment.

  • Describe the structure and content of Cybersecurity-related strategy, plans, and planning

  • Identify the key components and methodologies of Cybersecurity policies and policy development

Skills you will gain

  • Cybersecurity planning
  • Cybersecurity performance measurement
  • Risk identification
  • Risk treatment
Instructors

University System of Georgia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

12 minutes to complete

Welcome to The GRC Approach to Managing Cybersecurity (Course 2)

12 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Introduction to the Management of Cybersecurity (Module 2.1)

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 66 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Cybersecurity Governance and Planning (Module 2.2)

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 53 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Cybersecurity Risk Management (Module 2.3)

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 51 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes

