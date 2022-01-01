- Security Management
- Network Security
- Risk Management
- Security Governance
- Computer Security Incident Management
- Security vulnerabilities and treatments
- Threats to cybersecurity
- Cybersecurity terminology
- cybersecurity program elements
- Cybersecurity planning
- Cybersecurity performance measurement
- Risk identification
Managing Cybersecurity Specialization
Managing Cybersecurity. Mastering the basics of managing cybersecurity in organizations
Offered By
What you will learn
Understand that cybersecurity is a managerial problem.
Identify and manage risks to information assets within organizations.
Develop cybersecurity policies and plans for organizations.
Explain the integration of cybersecurity into all aspects of a business’s operations and use of information assets.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Given a case study of a sample organization, the student will specify the number, role, and qualifications of cybersecurity staff, identify the number and types of policy needed, outline a risk management program, specify the committees, roles, and plans needed to perform contingency planning and outline a cybersecurity governance program.
A well-qualified student would have:
- General understanding of computing and the operations of Information Technology in the organization.
- Prior work experience would help to thoroughly understand how cybersecurity can impact organizational performance but it is not necessary to do well in the course.
- Preferably have completed the Cybersecurity and Its Ten Domains MOOC on Coursera.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
The Foundations of Cybersecurity
In order to manage the cybersecurity function business, you must first understand its language and its environment. This course covers the foundations of cybersecurity, including threats and vulnerabilities as well as the tools, technologies, and strategies used to manage it.
The GRC Approach to Managing Cybersecurity
Managing cybersecurity is about managing risk, specifically the risk to information assets of valued by an organization. This course examines the role of Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance (GRC) as part of the Cybersecurity management process, including key functions of planning, policies, and the administration of technologies to support the protection of critical information assets.
Managing Network Security
Almost every organization uses computer networks to share their information and to support their business operations. When we allow network access to data it is exposed to threats from inside and outside of the organization. This course examines the threats associated with using internal and external networks and how to manage the protection of information when it’s accessible via networks.
Managing Cybersecurity Incidents and Disasters
Most organizations plan for routine operations, but what happens when unexpected events overtake the routine? This course examines contingency planning used to prepare for and manage non-normal operations, including cybersecurity incidents – like hacking attempts, web site defacement, denial of service attacks, information disclosures; a well as other natural and man-made cybersecurity disasters.
University System of Georgia
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
