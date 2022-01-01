About this Specialization

3,055 recent views
This specialization is intended for those learners that: - would preferably have an undergraduate (bachelors) degree, or is a currently enrolled student - are interested in the area of IT and cybersecurity and how it relates to business decisions - is currently employed or seeking employment and needs to understand issues and best practices around Cybersecurity - may be a IT or Cybersecurity professional or technician - may be interested in Cybersecurity and unsure of how to approach a career in it
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 9 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 9 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

The Foundations of Cybersecurity

4.7
stars
382 ratings
89 reviews
Course2

Course 2

The GRC Approach to Managing Cybersecurity

4.8
stars
148 ratings
32 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Managing Network Security

4.7
stars
158 ratings
37 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Managing Cybersecurity Incidents and Disasters

4.8
stars
150 ratings
36 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University System of Georgia

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder