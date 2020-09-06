KM
Apr 16, 2021
Very informative and Refresher for professionals already have other certifications and work experience in Cyber security
AA
Jul 5, 2021
It was great course to give an overall element managing the cybersecurity program for any organization. keep it up!
By Vivek S•
Sep 6, 2020
The course is informative one with all the complex concepts explained in a simple manner with a lot of examples.
Some real life examples(Corporate scenarios) if added can make the course more absorbing to learners like us.
By Carlos A A•
Oct 14, 2020
A really excellent course!
By Abdalla H I A•
Feb 21, 2022
the course is extense ,deep and vey informative , it covers the subject in deep so as to give comperhensive knwoledge as well as practices through the quizs and exams , videos are amazing and questions were smartly driven from them what force you to give full attaention to to them.
the only thing is the esimated complesion time of the course is less than actual because the total length of videos for sure is less than required time to listen , thing ,pause ,play back to digest the material , i hope this issue is to be revised since the total hours of the process is used as credit hours for certification purposes.
By Sanjeev K J•
Nov 5, 2021
If you want to understand what GRC is and how it is used, implemented for successful security strategy and planning, then this course is for you. I enjoyed every week's content and the final quiz marks made me feel happy.
By Jeremiah T D•
Mar 16, 2022
GRC couldent have been taught any better than it was in this course. The course delivery was second to non.
By Dewa P K M•
Oct 9, 2020
Give me new insight about cybersecurity and how to manage it. Great lecturers and vivid descriptions.
By Christopher M•
Nov 14, 2020
It was an intensive but informative course. It is relevant to my career and very insightful.
By Ghassan M S•
Feb 1, 2021
Wow, great course. Very well presented with valuable information. Thank you.
By Prince P K E•
Jul 31, 2020
This course has really been very insightful, educative and career enhancing.
By Faith I•
Nov 18, 2020
The course instructoers gave very detailed lectures for each of the modules
By Mohamed V•
Jul 2, 2021
Very wide scope of management knowledge aplied to Cybersecurity
Thanks
By Sandeep B•
Feb 8, 2021
The course is useful for the aspirers who want to make a start in GRC
By bhupesa p•
Aug 1, 2020
This course is full of information with interactive examples.
By Aung T K•
Sep 26, 2020
Nice for anyone who is interested in cybersecurity!
By Maria Z•
Jul 8, 2020
This is my best course I ever have.. Thank you
By Buntina E C•
Sep 14, 2020
I really learnt a lot from the course.
By Amelia S•
Aug 7, 2020
Great, Inspiring and update.
By Javier F•
Mar 23, 2021
Intensive and very detailed
By EDSON M V C•
Oct 3, 2020
Excelente curso, gracias...
By Eugene P•
Apr 25, 2022
Very good and informative
By INDIRA R•
Jan 25, 2021
Great Course. Loved It
By Horus F•
Nov 20, 2020
Excellent Program!
By Arnaldo M•
Jan 22, 2021
Simply excellent