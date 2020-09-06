Chevron Left
Back to The GRC Approach to Managing Cybersecurity

Learner Reviews & Feedback for The GRC Approach to Managing Cybersecurity by University System of Georgia

4.8
stars
148 ratings
32 reviews

About the Course

Managing cybersecurity is about managing risk, specifically the risk to information assets of valued by an organization. This course examines the role of Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance (GRC) as part of the Cybersecurity management process, including key functions of planning, policies, and the administration of technologies to support the protection of critical information assets. In this course, a learner will be able to: ● Identify the importance and functions of Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance in Cybersecurity program management. ● Describe best practices in risk management including the domains of risk assessment and risk treatment. ● Describe the structure and content of Cybersecurity-related strategy, plans, and planning ● Identify the key components and methodologies of Cybersecurity policies and policy development ● Discuss the role of performance measures as a method to assess and improve GRC programs...

Top reviews

KM

Apr 16, 2021

Very informative and Refresher for professionals already have other certifications and work experience in Cyber security

AA

Jul 5, 2021

It was great course to give an overall element managing the cybersecurity program for any organization. keep it up!

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 32 Reviews for The GRC Approach to Managing Cybersecurity

By Vivek S

Sep 6, 2020

The course is informative one with all the complex concepts explained in a simple manner with a lot of examples.

Some real life examples(Corporate scenarios) if added can make the course more absorbing to learners like us.

By Carlos A A

Oct 14, 2020

A really excellent course!

By Abdalla H I A

Feb 21, 2022

the course is extense ,deep and vey informative , it covers the subject in deep so as to give comperhensive knwoledge as well as practices through the quizs and exams , videos are amazing and questions were smartly driven from them what force you to give full attaention to to them.

the only thing is the esimated complesion time of the course is less than actual because the total length of videos for sure is less than required time to listen , thing ,pause ,play back to digest the material , i hope this issue is to be revised since the total hours of the process is used as credit hours for certification purposes.

By Sanjeev K J

Nov 5, 2021

If you want to understand what GRC is and how it is used, implemented for successful security strategy and planning, then this course is for you. I enjoyed every week's content and the final quiz marks made me feel happy.

By Kamran I M

Apr 16, 2021

Very informative and Refresher for professionals already have other certifications and work experience in Cyber security

By Azmir P

Jul 6, 2021

It was great course to give an overall element managing the cybersecurity program for any organization. keep it up!

By Jeremiah T D

Mar 16, 2022

GRC couldent have been taught any better than it was in this course. The course delivery was second to non.

By Dewa P K M

Oct 9, 2020

Give me new insight about cybersecurity and how to manage it. Great lecturers and vivid descriptions.

By Christopher M

Nov 14, 2020

It was an intensive but informative course. It is relevant to my career and very insightful.

By Ghassan M S

Feb 1, 2021

Wow, great course. Very well presented with valuable information. Thank you.

By Prince P K E

Jul 31, 2020

This course has really been very insightful, educative and career enhancing.

By Faith I

Nov 18, 2020

The course instructoers gave very detailed lectures for each of the modules

By Mohamed V

Jul 2, 2021

Very wide scope of management knowledge aplied to Cybersecurity

Thanks

By Sandeep B

Feb 8, 2021

The course is useful for the aspirers who want to make a start in GRC

By bhupesa p

Aug 1, 2020

This course is full of information with interactive examples.

By Aung T K

Sep 26, 2020

Nice for anyone who is interested in cybersecurity!

By Maria Z

Jul 8, 2020

This is my best course I ever have.. Thank you

By Buntina E C

Sep 14, 2020

I really learnt a lot from the course.

By Amelia S

Aug 7, 2020

Great, Inspiring and update.

By Javier F

Mar 23, 2021

Intensive and very detailed

By EDSON M V C

Oct 3, 2020

Excelente curso, gracias...

By Eugene P

Apr 25, 2022

Very good and informative

By INDIRA R

Jan 25, 2021

Great Course. Loved It

By Horus F

Nov 20, 2020

Excellent Program!

By Arnaldo M

Jan 22, 2021

Simply excellent

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder