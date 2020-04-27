This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5385, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Developing tomorrow's industrial infrastructure is a significant challenge. This course goes beyond the hype of consumer IoT to emphasize a much greater space for potential embedded system applications and growth: The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), also known as Industry 4.0. Cisco’s CEO stated: “IoT overall is a $19 Trillion market. IIoT is a significant subset including digital oilfield, advanced manufacturing, power grid automation, and smart cities”. This is part 1 of the specialization. The primary objective of this specialization is to closely examine emerging markets, technology trends, applications and skills required by engineering students, or working engineers, exploring career opportunities in the IIoT space. The structure of the course is intentionally wide and shallow: We will cover many topics, but will not go extremely deep into any one topic area, thereby providing a broad overview of the immense landscape of IIoT. There is one exception: We will study security in some depth as this is the most important topic for all "Internet of Things" product development. In this course students will learn : * What Industry 4.0 is and what factors have enabled the IIoT * Key skills to develop to be employed in the IIoT space * What platforms are, and also market information on Software and Services * What the top application areas are (examples include manufacturing and oil & gas) * What the top operating systems are that are used in IIoT deployments * About networking and wireless communication protocols used in IIoT deployments * About computer security; encryption techniques and secure methods for insuring data integrity and authentication