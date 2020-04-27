About this Course

11,916 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Developing Industrial Internet of Things Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • What Industry 4.0 is and what factors have enabled the IIoT.

  • Key skills to develop to be employed in the IIoT space.

  • What platforms are, and also market information on Software and Services.

  • What the top application areas are (examples include manufacturing and oil & gas).

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Developing Industrial Internet of Things Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up89%(1,053 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Market Overview, Key Skills to Develop

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 147 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Platforms, Software and Services

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 49 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Top 5 application areas, Realtime Operating Systems

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 68 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Networking, wireless communication providers and protocols

2 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 102 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INDUSTRIAL IOT MARKETS AND SECURITY

View all reviews

About the Developing Industrial Internet of Things Specialization

Developing Industrial Internet of Things

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder