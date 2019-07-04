PH
Aug 14, 2021
This course is very informative and provide insights to the IIOT market and some security concepts. Highly recommend for anyone looking to increase their knowledge in this field.
FL
Jul 22, 2019
This course is comprehensive, covering both theoretical and hands-on experience with security. I personally enjoyed the hands-on assignment on cryptography
By Emil•
Jul 4, 2019
I highly enjoyed the security section from which the real examples were highly illustrative of potential problems and countermeasures and weeks 3 IIoT market areas where the examples and videos were persuasive and informative and helped to create a clear view on the value of IoT in those sectors.
There were other parts of the course, such as which are the major telecom providers by geography, which were less enjoyable where information was provided more in a laundry-list style which is a methodology that makes it harder for me to retain insight. For those cases I felt the insight could easily be gained through a google search when and if its needed.
Thank you for providing this course! I'm very interested in the IoT market and applications and hope to complete others to learn more.
By Future L•
Jul 23, 2019
By Walid A•
Jun 13, 2019
Great course that gives you a solid understanding of IIoT markets and applications. Instructor reads a lot from a market research document that the University purchased but still valuable information to understand the current state of the market, its segments, and projected growth.
By Anas C•
Dec 31, 2019
Insightful at the beginning, ie 3 first weeks, even though the learning method of choice was to show promotional corporate videos.
The last two weeks are technical and are not of interest to people who are looking to gain deep knowledge about IIoT use-cases.
The course feels more like a course on security than IIoT.
By Mahaguruge N R F•
Jun 8, 2020
Very comprehensive course with an interesting content. Conducted in a pace that even if an absolute beginner can follow. Ideal for the parties those who are interested in the emerging field of Internet of things. I frankly recommend this course to those who are really interested.
By Rodrigo M•
May 11, 2020
A great summary of IoT markets, business opportunities, and a deep review in security.
By Chris G•
Jun 8, 2020
Interesting and challenging. Quite technical in parts. Enjoyed completing this course
By Seyyed K M•
Jul 21, 2020
The materials is very complete and the course instructor is very fluent in the content presented.
Special thank to coursera team
By Sakshi S•
May 4, 2020
Its very easy to learns this course
By Senthil K B•
May 27, 2020
Excellent
By Anni B•
Apr 4, 2019
excellent
By Nitish M•
May 9, 2020
Awesome
By jose m m m•
Jun 2, 2020
Es un buen curso, se aprenden las habilidades básicas de los requerimientos y seguridad en dispositivos de IoT, además, de las oportunidades en la industria y el comercio
It is a good course, you learn the basic skills of requirements and security in IoT devices, in addition to market opportunities in industry and commerce
By Dimitri P•
Jan 15, 2020
Thank you for sharing your knowledge and experience with IIoT, I particularly enjoy the topics that give the overview as well in-depth understanding of where we stand. LoRa WAN has to be developed more with exercices/labs or workshop to practice as it makes better understanding of real life senari..
By Aman D•
May 12, 2020
Enjoyed learning this course which gave a good overview of the IoT potential across various markets and industries, high level understanding of various technologies in IoT and importance of security. Enables the student to explore more based on the learning from this course.
By Moussa E N•
May 11, 2020
Clear survey of the Industrial Internet of Things industry, applications, and security considerations. Helps the student in developing a clear understanding of the challenges and opportunities in this field.
By Ramesh K•
May 15, 2020
Something different from other IoT courses. It gives a different direction in IoT and security requirements. The white paper mode of assignment directed to study the real world happening in cyber security
By Pipat H•
Aug 15, 2021
By Hasan H•
Mar 3, 2021
Was amusing learning, efficient Instructor, well-conducted and Organized!
Highly recommended
By Ankit N•
Apr 28, 2020
Final assignment difficulty level is beyond my imagination. I wonder how i did...
By Dr. S S•
May 13, 2020
I enjoyed online classes and gain enough knowledge about Industry 4.0 and IIoT.
By Syed G H•
Mar 28, 2019
Very interesting course for beginners looking to enter in the world of industri
By Anjana J•
Jul 17, 2020
Gained knowledge about IIOT markets and security... Thank you Course Era.
By G v•
Jul 16, 2020
I didn't receive my certificate please help me to receive my certificate.
By VIVEK R•
Jun 3, 2020
Worderful platform from Coursera to gain knowledge as a beginner in IIoT.