Chevron Left
Back to Industrial IoT Markets and Security

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Industrial IoT Markets and Security by University of Colorado Boulder

4.7
stars
399 ratings
107 reviews

About the Course

This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5385, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. Developing tomorrow's industrial infrastructure is a significant challenge. This course goes beyond the hype of consumer IoT to emphasize a much greater space for potential embedded system applications and growth: The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), also known as Industry 4.0. Cisco’s CEO stated: “IoT overall is a $19 Trillion market. IIoT is a significant subset including digital oilfield, advanced manufacturing, power grid automation, and smart cities”. This is part 1 of the specialization. The primary objective of this specialization is to closely examine emerging markets, technology trends, applications and skills required by engineering students, or working engineers, exploring career opportunities in the IIoT space. The structure of the course is intentionally wide and shallow: We will cover many topics, but will not go extremely deep into any one topic area, thereby providing a broad overview of the immense landscape of IIoT. There is one exception: We will study security in some depth as this is the most important topic for all "Internet of Things" product development. In this course students will learn : * What Industry 4.0 is and what factors have enabled the IIoT * Key skills to develop to be employed in the IIoT space * What platforms are, and also market information on Software and Services * What the top application areas are (examples include manufacturing and oil & gas) * What the top operating systems are that are used in IIoT deployments * About networking and wireless communication protocols used in IIoT deployments * About computer security; encryption techniques and secure methods for insuring data integrity and authentication...

Top reviews

PH

Aug 14, 2021

This course is very informative and provide insights to the IIOT market and some security concepts. Highly recommend for anyone looking to increase their knowledge in this field.

FL

Jul 22, 2019

This course is comprehensive, covering both theoretical and hands-on experience with security. I personally enjoyed the hands-on assignment on cryptography

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 108 Reviews for Industrial IoT Markets and Security

By Emil

Jul 4, 2019

I highly enjoyed the security section from which the real examples were highly illustrative of potential problems and countermeasures and weeks 3 IIoT market areas where the examples and videos were persuasive and informative and helped to create a clear view on the value of IoT in those sectors.

There were other parts of the course, such as which are the major telecom providers by geography, which were less enjoyable where information was provided more in a laundry-list style which is a methodology that makes it harder for me to retain insight. For those cases I felt the insight could easily be gained through a google search when and if its needed.

Thank you for providing this course! I'm very interested in the IoT market and applications and hope to complete others to learn more.

By Future L

Jul 23, 2019

This course is comprehensive, covering both theoretical and hands-on experience with security. I personally enjoyed the hands-on assignment on cryptography

By Walid A

Jun 13, 2019

Great course that gives you a solid understanding of IIoT markets and applications. Instructor reads a lot from a market research document that the University purchased but still valuable information to understand the current state of the market, its segments, and projected growth.

By Anas C

Dec 31, 2019

Insightful at the beginning, ie 3 first weeks, even though the learning method of choice was to show promotional corporate videos.

The last two weeks are technical and are not of interest to people who are looking to gain deep knowledge about IIoT use-cases.

The course feels more like a course on security than IIoT.

By Mahaguruge N R F

Jun 8, 2020

Very comprehensive course with an interesting content. Conducted in a pace that even if an absolute beginner can follow. Ideal for the parties those who are interested in the emerging field of Internet of things. I frankly recommend this course to those who are really interested.

By Rodrigo M

May 11, 2020

A great summary of IoT markets, business opportunities, and a deep review in security.

By Chris G

Jun 8, 2020

Interesting and challenging. Quite technical in parts. Enjoyed completing this course

By Seyyed K M

Jul 21, 2020

The materials is very complete and the course instructor is very fluent in the content presented.

Special thank to coursera team

By Sakshi S

May 4, 2020

Its very easy to learns this course

By Senthil K B

May 27, 2020

Excellent

By Anni B

Apr 4, 2019

excellent

By Nitish M

May 9, 2020

Awesome

By jose m m m

Jun 2, 2020

Es un buen curso, se aprenden las habilidades básicas de los requerimientos y seguridad en dispositivos de IoT, además, de las oportunidades en la industria y el comercio

It is a good course, you learn the basic skills of requirements and security in IoT devices, in addition to market opportunities in industry and commerce

By Dimitri P

Jan 15, 2020

Thank you for sharing your knowledge and experience with IIoT, I particularly enjoy the topics that give the overview as well in-depth understanding of where we stand. LoRa WAN has to be developed more with exercices/labs or workshop to practice as it makes better understanding of real life senari..

By Aman D

May 12, 2020

Enjoyed learning this course which gave a good overview of the IoT potential across various markets and industries, high level understanding of various technologies in IoT and importance of security. Enables the student to explore more based on the learning from this course.

By Moussa E N

May 11, 2020

Clear survey of the Industrial Internet of Things industry, applications, and security considerations. Helps the student in developing a clear understanding of the challenges and opportunities in this field.

By Ramesh K

May 15, 2020

Something different from other IoT courses. It gives a different direction in IoT and security requirements. The white paper mode of assignment directed to study the real world happening in cyber security

By Pipat H

Aug 15, 2021

This course is very informative and provide insights to the IIOT market and some security concepts. Highly recommend for anyone looking to increase their knowledge in this field.

By Hasan H

Mar 3, 2021

Was amusing learning, efficient Instructor, well-conducted and Organized!

Highly recommended

By Ankit N

Apr 28, 2020

Final assignment difficulty level is beyond my imagination. I wonder how i did...

By Dr. S S

May 13, 2020

I enjoyed online classes and gain enough knowledge about Industry 4.0 and IIoT.

By Syed G H

Mar 28, 2019

Very interesting course for beginners looking to enter in the world of industri

By Anjana J

Jul 17, 2020

Gained knowledge about IIOT markets and security... Thank you Course Era.

By G v

Jul 16, 2020

I didn't receive my certificate please help me to receive my certificate.

By VIVEK R

Jun 3, 2020

Worderful platform from Coursera to gain knowledge as a beginner in IIoT.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder