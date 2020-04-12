About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Developing Industrial Internet of Things Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • About SystemC and how it can be used to create models of cyber-physical systems in order to perform "what-if" scenarios.

  • About Trimble Engineering's embedded systems for heavy equipment automation.

  • A deeper understanding of embedded systems in the Automotive and Transoprtion market segment.

  • How to debug deeply embedded systems.

Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

SystemC, Trimble Engineering Guest Speakers

3 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 127 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Deep Dive: Automotive and Transportation

1 hour to complete
16 videos (Total 55 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Debugging Deeply Embedded Systems, Lauterbach Guest Speaker

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 129 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Promoting Technical Ideas, Learning from Failures

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 77 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Developing Industrial Internet of Things Specialization

Developing Industrial Internet of Things

