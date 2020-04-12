This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5387, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
This course is part of the Developing Industrial Internet of Things Specialization
About SystemC and how it can be used to create models of cyber-physical systems in order to perform "what-if" scenarios.
About Trimble Engineering's embedded systems for heavy equipment automation.
A deeper understanding of embedded systems in the Automotive and Transoprtion market segment.
How to debug deeply embedded systems.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
SystemC, Trimble Engineering Guest Speakers
In this module we will look at Modeling using a language called SystemC, and hear guest speakers from Trimble Engineering presenting on their products and services.
Deep Dive: Automotive and Transportation
In this module we will take a deeper look into the Automotive and Transportation sector, as this sector is poised for large growth. If you’ll remember back to course 1 where we looked at market size opportunities, and saw there that the Automotive and Transportation sector was estimated to grow to 154 billion US dollars, at a CAGR of 30%.
Debugging Deeply Embedded Systems, Lauterbach Guest Speaker
In this module you will learn about Debugging deeply embedded systems, and you will get to hear a guest speaker from Lauterbach, a company that provides leading edge debugging solutions for embedded systems.
Promoting Technical Ideas, Learning from Failures
In the final module of this course you will hear my thoughts on how engineers can promote technical ideas up the management ladder, and hopefully get enough traction with management to turn your ideas into shipping products. Additionally, we will briefly take a look at what we can learn from engineering and business failures.
The course is very useful for the model and finding error in the system gained more information about the course in modelling and debugging embedded system
Amazing course, the way designed the is very important, here that job is fulfilled.
good learning in course very useful technical is speak
Trace problems in embedded systems, getting new products to markets, reasons of start up failures, examples of embedded systems, modelling and debugging
The courses in this specialization can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5385-5387, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. Enroll here.
