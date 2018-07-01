About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Makefile
  • C Programming
  • Embedded C
University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Embedded System Development Components

3 hours to complete
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Compilation with GCC and GNU Make

3 hours to complete
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Memory Types, Segments and Management

2 hours to complete
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Course 1 Final Assessment

1 hour to complete

