University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Accounting, C Programming Language Family, Computer Programming Tools, Hardware Design, Computer Programming
4.5
(523 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Communication, Computer Architecture, Design and Product, Distributed Computing Architecture, Entrepreneurship, Human Computer Interaction, Leadership and Management, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Operating Systems, Problem Solving, Research and Design, System Software, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Thought, User Experience, User Research
3.9
(47 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Network Architecture, Microarchitecture, Operating Systems, Internet Of Things, Computer Graphics, Network Security, Internet, Security Engineering, Virtual Reality, Human Computer Interaction, Computer Networking, Theoretical Computer Science
4.7
(12.4k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Microarchitecture, Theoretical Computer Science, Computer Architecture, Software Engineering, Machine Learning, C Programming Language Family, Statistical Machine Learning, Data Structures, Data Management, Applied Machine Learning, Computer Programming, Other Programming Languages, Architecture
4.5
(385 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
EIT Digital
Skills you'll gain: Back-End Web Development, Business Psychology, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Cryptography, Database Administration, Databases, Entrepreneurship, Human Computer Interaction, Human Learning, Interactive Design, Marketing, Network Architecture, Network Model, Network Security, Operating Systems, Operations Research, Programming Principles, Research and Design, Security Engineering, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Strategy and Operations, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Virtual Reality, Web Development
4.4
(1.1k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Compiler, Computer Program, Computer Programming, Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Management, Other Programming Languages, Problem Solving, Research and Design, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(6.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Embedded C is the key programming language extension used to develop low-level and high-level microcontroller-based applications. Embedded C is an extension of C programming language, one of the most used languages in designing products. C language is used on computers, while embedded C refers to working with electronics. Embedded systems combine hardware and software to control a device, a process, or a larger system using a microcontroller- or microprocessor-based system for tasks.
It's valuable to learn Embedded C language because understanding its fundamentals may help you learn how to use code to access certain types of hardware in embedded systems, like digital toasters, smart TVs, smartphones, and electronic control units in cars. Embedded systems have gained a foothold in our lives, with microprocessors and microcontrollers powering the use of mobile devices, digital appliances, robots, drones, digital cameras, and such in our world. Learning Embedded C language to communicate with the hardware and develop its device drivers and applications may help you better understand the software in embedded devices.
Some of the typical career opportunities that use Embedded C include many embedded engineering roles in technology companies, manufacturing companies, and software development companies. Embedded C developers can find good career opportunities working on mobile applications and electronic devices. Many developer jobs require an understanding of C and Embedded C language. With knowledge of Embedded C language, you might be able to work in new areas of technology that interest you. You may also choose to practice on real-world microcontroller applications with Embedded C, and create projects by implementing what you have learned.
When you take online courses to learn Embedded C, you may start to understand the process and fundamentals of integrating digital command and control of microprocessor-based embedded system elements into a variety of hardware systems. Taking online courses may help to bring you tangible experience writing low-level firmware to create efficient, readable design practices that directly interface with microprocessor hardware systems. You may also be exposed to new concepts about the basics of embedded architectures and writing software with Embedded C to make changes to hardware.