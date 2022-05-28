About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 7 in the
C Programming with Linux Specialization
Beginner Level

None. A course made for complete begininers in programmation.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define, distinguish and give examples of hardware/software, computer programs/algorithms

  • Explain the concept of a variable and declare, initialize and modify variables of data types int, double and char

  • Create and comment simple C-programs that may print text, special characters and variables to the screen with controlled formatting

  • Create simple C-programs that utilize for-loops to repeat blocks of instructions

Skills you will gain

  • computer programs/algorithms
  • Computer Programming
  • C Programming
Instructors

Offered by

Dartmouth College

Institut Mines-Télécom

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week 1: Welcome and the History of C

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 17 min), 10 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2: Printing, loops, and comments

3 hours to complete
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3: Integers, variables and user input

2 hours to complete
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4: Characters and doubles

3 hours to complete
12 minutes to complete

Concluding the course

12 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 2 readings

About the C Programming with Linux Specialization

C Programming with Linux

