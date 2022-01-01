- Computer Science
C Programming with Linux Specialization
Gain skills in computer engineering - C and Linux. Become a skilled C programmer and start a career in computer engineering.
What you will learn
Develop and debug code in the C programming language
Discover the foundations of computer programming and Linux, the command line, manage processes, files and memory, compile C code with Linux
Interpret, analyze, and implement important computer algorithms
Observe, manipulate, and optimize computer memory using pointers in the C programming language
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Beginners, even those without any programming experience, will be able to immediately start coding in C through our new coding tools within the web browser. No need to install anything!
You will practice through guided exercises and short coding demonstrations, as well as more elaborate assignments.
No prior experience needed
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 7 Courses in this Specialization
C Programming: Getting Started - 1
Start learning one of the most powerful and widely used programming languages: C. Within moments you will be coding hands-on in a browser tool that will provide instant feedback on your code.
C Programming: Language Foundations - 2
In this course you will learn to use logical statements and arrays in C. Logical statements are used for decision-making with follow-up instructions, based on conditions you define. Arrays are used to store, keep track of, and organize larger amounts of data. You will furthermore implement some fundamental algorithms to search and sort data.
C Programming: Modular Programming and Memory Management - 3
Enhance your coding skills along your path to becoming a proficient C programmer with the essential concepts of functions and pointers.
C Programming: Pointers and Memory Management - 4
In this course, we will examine a key concept, foundational to any programming language: the usage of memory.
Offered by
Dartmouth College
Founded in 1769, Dartmouth is a member of the Ivy League and consistently ranks among the world’s greatest academic institutions. Dartmouth has forged a singular identity for combining its deep commitment to outstanding undergraduate liberal arts and graduate education with distinguished research and scholarship in the Arts and Sciences and its four leading graduate schools—the Geisel School of Medicine, the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies, Thayer School of Engineering, and the Tuck School of Business.
Institut Mines-Télécom
Institut Mines-Télécom is a public institution dedicated to higher education, research and innovation in engineering and digital technologies.
