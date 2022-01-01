About this Specialization

5,594 recent views
In this C Programming with Linux Specialization program of seven short courses, you will learn how to write, read and debug computer programs in the C programming language while also becoming familiar with the Linux operating system. Why learn C and not another programming language? Did you know that smartphones, your car’s navigation system, robots, drones, trains, and almost all electronic devices have some C-code running under the hood? C is used in any circumstance where speed and flexibility are important, such as in embedded systems or high-performance computing. C is a foundational programming language taught at engineering schools around the world, and represents one of the building blocks of modern computer information technology. Invented in the 1970’s. It is still one of the most stable and popular programming languages in the world. Along with the C programming language comes Linux, an essential operating system used by most computer scientists and developers. Linux powers almost all supercomputers and most of the servers worldwide as well as all android devices and most internet of things devices. This Specialization will introduce the Linux command line and Linux tools for C programmers; both of which are must-have skills in today’s tech industries. Our dedicated international course team is excited to introduce you to the world of coding and guide you along your path to becoming a skilled C programmer and help you pursue a career in computer engineering.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 7 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

C Programming: Getting Started - 1

Course2

Course 2

C Programming: Language Foundations - 2

Course3

Course 3

C Programming: Modular Programming and Memory Management - 3

Course4

Course 4

C Programming: Pointers and Memory Management - 4

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Dartmouth College

Placeholder

Institut Mines-Télécom

Placeholder

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder