Petra Bonfert-Taylor is a Professor and Associate Dean of Diversity and Inclusion at the Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth College. She received her Ph.D. in Mathematics from Technical University of Berlin (Germany) in 1996 and subsequently spent three years as a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Michigan before accepting a tenure-track position in the Mathematics Department at Wesleyan University. While at Wesleyan, Petra developed the course, Introduction to Complex Analysis (https://www.coursera.org/learn/complex-analysis). She left Wesleyan as a tenured full professor in 2015 for her current position at Dartmouth College. Petra has published extensively and lectured widely to national and international audiences. Her work has been recognized by the National Science Foundation with numerous research grants. She is equally passionate about her teaching.The recipient of the Binswanger Prize for Excellence in Teaching at Wesleyan University, the Excellence in Teaching Award at the Thayer School of Engineering and the NH High Tech Council Tech Teacher of the Year Award, Petra has a strong interest in broadening access to high-quality higher education and pedagogical innovations that aid in providing equal opportunities to students from all backgrounds.