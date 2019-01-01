Profile

Petra Bonfert-Taylor

Professor of Engineering | Associate Dean for Diversity and Inclusion

Bio

Petra Bonfert-Taylor is a Professor and Associate Dean of Diversity and Inclusion at the Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth College. She received her Ph.D. in Mathematics from Technical University of Berlin (Germany) in 1996 and subsequently spent three years as a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Michigan before accepting a tenure-track position in the Mathematics Department at Wesleyan University. While at Wesleyan, Petra developed the course, Introduction to Complex Analysis (https://www.coursera.org/learn/complex-analysis). She left Wesleyan as a tenured full professor in 2015 for her current position at Dartmouth College. Petra has published extensively and lectured widely to national and international audiences. Her work has been recognized by the National Science Foundation with numerous research grants. She is equally passionate about her teaching.The recipient of the Binswanger Prize for Excellence in Teaching at Wesleyan University, the Excellence in Teaching Award at the Thayer School of Engineering and the NH High Tech Council Tech Teacher of the Year Award, Petra has a strong interest in broadening access to high-quality higher education and pedagogical innovations that aid in providing equal opportunities to students from all backgrounds.

Courses

Linux Basics: The Command Line Interface - 6

C Programming: Using Linux Tools and Libraries - 7

C Programming: Getting Started - 1

C Programming: Modular Programming and Memory Management - 3

C Programming: Advanced Data Types - 5

C Programming: Language Foundations - 2

C Programming: Pointers and Memory Management - 4

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder