Course 3 of 7 in the
C Programming with Linux Specialization
Beginner Level

We recommend to have completed the 2 first courses of the Specialization: C Programming with Linux OR equivalent skills.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Break acomplex programming task into a number of functions to which you pass arguments

  • Recall how computer memory is organized to store variables and arrays

  • Find the address of a variable

  • Perform simple pointer arithmetic

Skills you will gain

  • Computer Programming
  • C Programming
Dartmouth College

Institut Mines-Télécom

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 12 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Week 1: Functions and recursion

3 hours to complete
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2: Memory and the scope of variables

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3: Pointers

3 hours to complete
13 minutes to complete

Concluding the course

13 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 2 readings

About the C Programming with Linux Specialization

C Programming with Linux

