About this Course

Course 5 of 7 in the
C Programming with Linux Specialization
Beginner Level

We recommend to have completed the 4 first courses of the C programming with Linux Specialization

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define new data types (structures) to store multiple data items in one variable and create, initialize and modify variables of these new types

  • Find and explain the memory usage of a structure and use pointers to structures

  • Create linked lists of structures with dynamic memory allocation at runtime

  • Sort or search lined lists of structures

Skills you will gain

  • Computer Programming
  • C Programming
Course 5 of 7 in the
C Programming with Linux Specialization
Beginner Level

We recommend to have completed the 4 first courses of the C programming with Linux Specialization

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Dartmouth College

Institut Mines-Télécom

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1: Structures

Week 2: Structures and pointers

Week
3

Week 3

Week 3: Linked lists

About the C Programming with Linux Specialization

C Programming with Linux

