About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 7 of 7 in the
C Programming with Linux Specialization
Beginner Level

We recommend to have completed the 6 first courses of the C programming with Linux Specialization

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use external libraries

  • Build an application from multiple source files

  • Automate the building process using makefiles

  • Pass and use arguments to the main function. Read from and write to files in C

Skills you will gain

  • Computer Programming
  • C Programming
  • Linux
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 7 of 7 in the
C Programming with Linux Specialization
Beginner Level

We recommend to have completed the 6 first courses of the C programming with Linux Specialization

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Dartmouth College

Placeholder

Institut Mines-Télécom

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 7 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Week 1: Libraries in C

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 30 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Week 2: Modularization Libraries and Makefiles

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 68 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3: File operations in C

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 50 min)
11 minutes to complete

Concluding the course

11 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 1 reading

About the C Programming with Linux Specialization

C Programming with Linux

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder