About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 7 in the
C Programming with Linux Specialization
Beginner Level

We recommend to have completed the following course of the Specialization: C Programming: Getting Started OR equivalent skills.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use logical conditions to control the flow of a program via branch statements (if-else), repetition (for/while loop) and nesting of these structures

  • Create and modify arrays to store integer and floating point numbers and explain how arrays are organized in memory

  • Create null-terminated arrays of characters to store and modify strings (of characters)

  • Sort and search arrays of numbers and characters using bubble sort, selection sort, linear search and bisection

Skills you will gain

  • Computer Programming
  • C Programming
Instructors

Offered by

Dartmouth College

Institut Mines-Télécom

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 12 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Week 1: Logic conditions and if-else statements

3 hours to complete
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Week 2: Arrays, for and while loops

5 hours to complete
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Week 3: Strings, sort and search algorithms

4 hours to complete
7 minutes to complete

Concluding the course

7 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 2 readings

About the C Programming with Linux Specialization

C Programming with Linux

