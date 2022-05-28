In this course you will learn to use logical statements and arrays in C. Logical statements are used for decision-making with follow-up instructions, based on conditions you define. Arrays are used to store, keep track of, and organize larger amounts of data. You will furthermore implement some fundamental algorithms to search and sort data.
We recommend to have completed the following course of the Specialization: C Programming: Getting Started OR equivalent skills.
Use logical conditions to control the flow of a program via branch statements (if-else), repetition (for/while loop) and nesting of these structures
Create and modify arrays to store integer and floating point numbers and explain how arrays are organized in memory
Create null-terminated arrays of characters to store and modify strings (of characters)
Sort and search arrays of numbers and characters using bubble sort, selection sort, linear search and bisection
Dartmouth College
Founded in 1769, Dartmouth is a member of the Ivy League and consistently ranks among the world’s greatest academic institutions. Dartmouth has forged a singular identity for combining its deep commitment to outstanding undergraduate liberal arts and graduate education with distinguished research and scholarship in the Arts and Sciences and its four leading graduate schools—the Geisel School of Medicine, the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies, Thayer School of Engineering, and the Tuck School of Business.
Institut Mines-Télécom
Institut Mines-Télécom is a public institution dedicated to higher education, research and innovation in engineering and digital technologies.
Let's start coding! Let's get ready to code and learn how to use the cutting edge tools that we have developed to facilitate your learning.
This week, you will utilize logical conditions (i.e. if-statements, if-else statements) and combine/negate several logical conditions using logic operations AND, OR, and NOT.
This week you will create, and utilize arrays of integers and floating point numbers. You will also be able to explain the syntax of a FOR and WHILE loop and create programs using them as nest branch statements.
This week, you will create arrays of characters (strings), use the null terminator, and manipulate strings to find their lengths. You will also be able to sort through arrays: alphabetizing strings, ordering numbers, finding specific numbers, etc.
In this C Programming with Linux Specialization program of seven short courses, you will learn how to write, read and debug computer programs in the C programming language while also becoming familiar with the Linux operating system.
