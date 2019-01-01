Learner Reviews & Feedback for C Programming: Language Foundations - 2 by Dartmouth College
About the Course
In this course you will learn to use logical statements and arrays in C. Logical statements are used for decision-making with follow-up instructions, based on conditions you define. Arrays are used to store, keep track of, and organize larger amounts of data. You will furthermore implement some fundamental algorithms to search and sort data.
Why learn C? Not only is it one of the most stable and popular programming languages in the world, it's also used to power almost all electronic devices. The C programming language represents one of the building blocks of modern computer information technology.
Why learn C and not another programming language? Did you know that smartphones, your car’s navigation system, robots, drones, trains, and almost all electronic devices have some C-code running under the hood? C is used in any circumstance where speed and flexibility are important, such as in embedded systems or high-performance computing.
By the end of this course, you will have gained experience with programming concepts that are foundational to any programming language and be one step closer to a career in computer engineering.
Your job Outlook:
- Programmers, developers, engineers, managers, and related industries within scientific computing and data science;
- Embedded systems such as transportation, utility networks, and aerospace;
- Robotics industry and manufacturing;
- IoT (Internet of Things) used in smart homes, automation, and wearables.
- IEEE, the world’s largest technical professional organization for the advancement of technology, ranks C as third of the top programming languages of 2021 in demand by employers. (Source: IEEE Spectrum)
