Course 6 of 7 in the
C Programming with Linux Specialization
We recommend to have completed the 5 first courses of the C programming with Linux Specialization

Approx. 8 hours to complete
What you will learn

  • Use basic commands to control the Linux Operating System

  • Navigate and manipulate the Linux Filesystem using the command line interface

  • Manage the memory and processes running on Linux.

  • Compile and execute a C program in Linux

Skills you will gain

  • Computer Programming
  • Linux
  • Command-Line Interface
Course 6 of 7 in the
C Programming with Linux Specialization
We recommend to have completed the 5 first courses of the C programming with Linux Specialization

Approx. 8 hours to complete
Offered by

Dartmouth College

Institut Mines-Télécom

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Week 1: History of Linux and the command line

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 47 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2: The Linux file system

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 101 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Week 3: C program compilation with gcc

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 52 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
21 minutes to complete

Concluding the course

21 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 2 readings

