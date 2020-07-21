Command Line in Linux
List files and directories using ls
Use the cd command to change directories
Use touch, copy, mkdir, and rm to create and remove files and directories
Linux is a popular operating system that is based on the Unix operating system. It has many distributions which have different interfaces for installing software, different user interfaces, and so on. One thing all of the ‘distros’ have in common is that they all have a command line interface, or terminal. In fact, sometimes there is no user interface except the terminal itself. A Linux server running a web application on AWS, for example, may only contain the software required to run the application, and no GUI ‘window’ system at all. It is crucial to learn the Linux command line if you are going to be a productive Linux user and/or administer a Linux server. In this course, you will use Linux commands to navigate Linux directories, search for files, search for patterns, create files and directories, and remove files and directories. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Linux
Terminal
Shell Commands
Bash
Command Line
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Display the home directory from a terminal.
List files and directories using ls.
Use the cd command to change directories.
Use touch, copy, mkdir, and rm to Create and Remove Files and Directories.
Search for Files using find, Search for patterns using grep.
by MHMay 8, 2021
Maybe could be free of charge. it is a good introduction. thanks!
by DNJul 21, 2020
Great learning experience. Excellent explanation and demonstration. Highly recommend for beginners.
by BROct 22, 2021
Good Course if you're ready to learning more about command lines
by ADec 8, 2020
amazing course. learned so many things in such less time thank you
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
